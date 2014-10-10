Global connected logistics Market is estimated to rise by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the decrease in the cost of sensors would act as a catalyst for market, need of high efficiency in operations and development and emergence of IoT connecting devices would be a catalyst for market Connected logistic is designed for the supply chain in order to handle future challenges in logistics. The complexity can occur due to mismanagement in supplier and production network. These supply chain complexity can be minimised by implementing new processes and enhanced digitalization. Connected logistics serves various purposes such as process transparency, information aggregation, higher visibility, analysis options, simulation options and forecast.

Global Connected Logistics Market By Software (Asset Management, Warehouse Internet of Things, Security, Data Management, Network Management, Streaming Analytics), Platform (Device Management Platform, Application Enablement Platform (AEP), Network Management Platform), Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Seaways), Vertical (Retail, Manufacturing, Oil, Gas, and Energy, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Telecom and Information Technology, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Food and Beverage, Chemicals, Others), Technology (Bluetooth, Cellular, Wi-Fi, ZigBee, NFC, Satellite), Device (Gateways, RFID Tags, Sensor Nodes), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Manufacturers/Companies/Vendors Overview of Connected Logistics covered:

AT&T Intellectual Property, EUROTECH ,IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Infosys Limited, Cisco, HCL Technologies Limited, ORBCOMM, Cloud Logistics, Freightgate Inc., PTC, SecureRF Corporation., ZIH Corp, Infor, Amazon Web Services Inc., Oracle, BluJay Solutions, Dynatrace LLC., Freightos, and others.

Overview of Market-:

Connected Logistics market research report also examines competitive companies and manufacturers in the global market. Their moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions and the respective effect on the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values have been studied completely in the report. The Connected Logistics market report comprises of primary, secondary and advanced information about the global market with respect to status, trends, size, share, growth, and segments in the forecasted period of 2018 – 2025. Connected Logistics research study lends a hand to the purchaser in comprehending the various drivers and restraints with their effects on the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

Global connected logistics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of connected logistics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Global Connected Logistics Market Key Factors:

Business description – A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

SWOT Analysis – A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

Major products and services – A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

Essential Points to focus on -:

This report gives stick guide investigation toward changing competitive elements.

It gives a forward-looking point of view on various variables driving or limiting business sector development.

It gives five-year estimate surveyed based on how the market is anticipated to develop.

Includes strategies of key players along with their profiles.

In-profundity market division analysis.

Presents recent industry patterns and advancements.

Potential Held by the Report:

Recent industry trends and developments

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the trocars market

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Connected Logistics Market” and its commercial landscape

To understand the future outlook and prospects for market analysis and forecast 2019-2026.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market

Lastly, the Connected Logistics Market study provides essential information about the major challenges that are going to influence market growth. The report additionally provides overall details about the business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture revenues in the precise verticals. The report will help the existing or upcoming companies in this market to examine the various aspects of this domain before investing or expanding their business in the Connected Logistics market.

Research Methodology: Global Connected Logistics Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

