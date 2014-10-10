Biometric as a SErvice in Healthcare Market Overview-:

Global biometric as a service in healthcare market is expected to reach USD 6,738.10 million by 2026 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 23.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Biometric as a Service in Healthcare Market, Modality Type (Unimodal and Multimodal), Access Control and Authentication (Single-Factor Authentication and Multi-Factor authentication), Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud), Access Channel (Online, In-Person, Tablet, IoS and Android), Application (Pharmacy Dispensing, Care Provider Authentication, Medical Record Security & Data Center Security, Patient Identification and Tracking, Home/Remote Patient Access, Narcotic Security, Counter Insurance Frauds and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa)–Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Biometric is a technology based on the biology and used in information assurance. Biometric identification secures the entry via human biological information such as fingerprints or DNA. Healthcare is now adopting the new biometric technology to prevent data as well as financial losses. Unimodal biometric have certain limitations which can be minimized by multimodal biometric system. The data stored in this is authenticated and verified identities are recorded in the database. Biometrics generally refers to the measurable biological characteristics. It is an authentication technique that relies on countable physical characteristics which can be checked automatically. The data is compared to the biometric data of various person kept in the database. Different types of biometric schemes are face, fingerprint, retina and other

Key Manufacturers/Companies/Vendors Overview of Biometric as a SErvice in Healthcare covered:

Gemalto NV, agnitio, BioAXS Co. Ltd., Cenmetrix (Pvt) Ltd. , FUJITSU, HID Global Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd. , Integrated Biometrics, Innovatrics, IRITECH, INC., LaserLock International, Inc., M2SYS Technology, MorphoTrust USA, Nuance Communications, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. , SecuGen Corporation, Uniphore, lumenvox, VoiceVault Voice Authentication and other.

Drivers: Global Biometric as a Service in Healthcare Market

INCREASING USAGE OF ELECTRONIC GADGETS

Biometric refers to an automatic recognition of people depending on their different anatomical characteristics such as face, fingerprint, iris, retina, hand geometry, and behavioral (e.g., signature, gait). It is observed that fingerprint recognition is one of the most preferred biometrics. The adoption of biometric devices with more advanced and highly efficient features is witnessing a significant growth as compared to the conventional devices. These devices are connected to the computer in order to store the data in the cloud which further ensures data safety.

Research Methodology: Global Biometric as a Service in Healthcare Market

Primary Respondents: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers

