Aerial Imaging Market Overview-:

Global Aerial Imaging Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1,874.37 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5,328.08 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising usage of aerial imaging in different industries is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Aerial imaging is a process of capturing photographs from any flying object like helicopters, balloons, unmanned aerial vehicles etc. so that the images of the ground can be captured. They are widely used in applications like disaster management, energy resource management, surveillance and monitoring etc. LiDAR systems, 360 vision camera, geographic information system etc. are some of the technologies which are used in aerial imaging. Increasing demand drone based technology is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.Global Aerial Imaging Market By Application (Geospatial Mapping, Disaster Management, Energy and Resource Management, Surveillance and Monitoring, Others), End-Users (Government, Energy, Defence, Agriculture & Forestry, Civil Engineering & Archaeology, Media & Entertainment, Others), Type (Low Oblique, Vertical, High Oblique), Platform (Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Helicopter, UAV/Drone, Other Platforms), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Manufacturers/Companies/Vendors Overview of Aerial Imaging covered: BLOMASA, Eagle View Technologies, Inc., Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC, Cooper Aerial Surveys Co., Kucera International Inc., Aeroptic, Fugro, High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc., Eagle Aerial, NRC Group ASA, Nearmap, Google, Ofek Aerial Photography, The Sanborn Map Company, Inc., Keystone Aerial Surveys, Inc, Verisk Analytics, Inc.

Overview of Market-:

Aerial Imaging market research report also examines competitive companies and manufacturers in the global market. Their moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions and the respective effect on the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values have been studied completely in the report. The Aerial Imaging market report comprises of primary, secondary and advanced information about the global market with respect to status, trends, size, share, growth, and segments in the forecasted period of 2018 – 2025. Aerial Imaging research study lends a hand to the purchaser in comprehending the various drivers and restraints with their effects on the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

Global aerial imaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of aerial imaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, AirSelfie announced the launch of their three new airborne camera- AIR 100, AIR ZEN and AIR DUO which are specially designed to provide different angles of the imaging tech for flight capabilities. These new cameras are apparelled with Aerial Imaging Robotics Technology and Autonomous Imaging Mission Technology. This new camera will capture images and video without connecting it with smartphones.

In August 2018, Raymarine announced the launch of their new unmanned aerial imaging application – Axion UAV which is specially designed for Axion Pro, Axion and Axion XL multifunction displays. This new app also controls many tasks like launching, in- flight navigation, airborne imaging and return- to boat. They also provide virtual on-screen joysticks to control the manual flight.

Global Aerial Imaging Market Key Factors:

Business description – A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

SWOT Analysis – A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

Major products and services – A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

Essential Points to focus on -:

This report gives stick guide investigation toward changing competitive elements.

It gives a forward-looking point of view on various variables driving or limiting business sector development.

It gives five-year estimate surveyed based on how the market is anticipated to develop.

Includes strategies of key players along with their profiles.

In-profundity market division analysis.

Presents recent industry patterns and advancements.

Potential Held by the Report:

Recent industry trends and developments

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the trocars market

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Aerial Imaging Market” and its commercial landscape

To understand the future outlook and prospects for market analysis and forecast 2019-2026.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market

Lastly, the Aerial Imaging Market study provides essential information about the major challenges that are going to influence market growth. The report additionally provides overall details about the business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture revenues in the precise verticals. The report will help the existing or upcoming companies in this market to examine the various aspects of this domain before investing or expanding their business in the Aerial Imaging market.

Research Methodology: Global Aerial Imaging Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

