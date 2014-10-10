During the creation of this Corporate Wellness Report, product trends, key drivers, challenges and market opportunities are clearly identified and analyzed. This helps customers or other market participants recognize problems that they may face when working in the corporate wellness industry for a long time. Corporate Wellness Market data is analyzed and forecasted using well-established market statistics and consistent models. Corporate Wellness Market reports are generated based on market type, organization size, on-premises availability, end-user organization type, and regional availability such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central East Africa.

The report also discusses key drivers for market growth, opportunities, challenges and risks facing key manufacturers and markets as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on current and future development.

Some Of The Key Players In Corporate Wellness Market Are Well Nation,Virgin Pulse,Provant Health Solutions,ComPsych,EXOS,Kinema Fitness,Karelia Health,Marino Wellness,Premise Health,Wellness Corporate Solutions,WorkStride,Lifeworks

Corporate Wellness efforts target specific health risk factors such as stress, obesity, smoking, lack of diet, and lack of exercise. Employers are starting to offer some kind of health program to prevent disease and increase productivity. According to a survey conducted by Harvard economists, absenteeism costs are reduced by $ 2.73 for every dollar spent on the wellness program. Therefore, employees need to be encouraged to adopt a healthier lifestyle to improve performance.

The Corporate Wellness Market Research Report contains the latest and most up-to-date market information and valuable data. This ICorporate wellness market report is a combination of industry insights, practical solutions, and procedures that combine the latest tools and technologies. This enterprise wellness market report provides these business objectives and provides the best market research and analysis performed using advanced tools and techniques. In addition, data is re-checked and validated by market experts before publishing the data in market reports and providing it to clients.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Health Risk Assessments,Nutrition and Weight Management,Smoking Cessation,Fitness Services,Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services,Stress Management,Health Education Services,Other Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large private sector businesses,Midsize private sector businesses,Small private sector businesses,Public sector,Nonprofit organizations

Regional segmentation-

Geographically, the global corporate wellness market is divided into five key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe constitute a leading share of the global corporate wellness market followed by Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The United States led the corporate wellness market in North America due to increased investment and adoption of corporate wellness services, rising health care costs, and the onset of chronic illness.

We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

key findings from the study suggest:

The corporate wellness program aims to improve employee welfare and reduce the cost of absenteeism. Absence costs account for tremendous productivity and financial loss

Also, employers have to pay mandatory health insurance costs, which increase the economic burden.

The Health Risk Assessment segment led the overall market in terms of revenue share in 2017. Through health screening activities, employers were able to implement a strategic plan to address identified health risks

The stress management sector is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period (2018-2022) due to preference for on-site yoga and meditation services

Large organizations dominated the end-use sector. Advanced infrastructure makes it easier and more convenient to implement wellness services in large enterprises.

Medium-sized organizations can experience the fastest growth over the forecast period due to increased adoption of health screening services.

Healthcare providers have dominated the market .The Fitness & Nutrition Advisory Team is expected to witness the fastest growth

