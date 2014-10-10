The global chromatography resin market size is estimated at $ 36.7 billion by 2028. The actual annual growth rate is expected at 7%. With public awareness of the quality and safety of food varieties, medical spending is expected to increase, and the number of Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) is expected to increase. The growth of the drug development process to find a cure for Zika, Ebola and other deadly viruses is expected to drive additional demand during the forecast period. In addition, strict guidelines issued by food regulators around the world are expected to lead the chromatography resin market over the next eight years. The growth of the pharmaceutical industry in emerging markets such as China and India is expected to have a positive impact on the industry.

Some of the key industry participants are Agilent Technologies, Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, General Electric Company, WATERS, Expedeon Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Pall Corporation, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Kaneka Corporation, Shimadzu Analytical Pvt. Ltd., KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH, Tosoh Bioscience Web Portal, Avantor, Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. and JSR Micro, Inc

Chromatography Resin Market Drivers– The main driving force for chromatography resins is the high demand for monoclonal antibodies. As important diseases increased, there was a great demand for monoclonal bodies, and this type of treatment quickly gained importance. Food analysis is also one of the major causes for the chromatography resin market. Chromatography resins are used in nutraceutical and nutritional chemistry. Chromatography resins are used to detect food additives (adults), a major issue in the food industry. Biotechnology and pharmaceuticals are end users of chromatography resins and are expected to become more important in the near future, and chromatography resins are also used in industrial applications such as water treatment and environmental analysis. Some of the academic uses of chromatography resins can offer a variety of opportunities for the chromatography resin market in genetic engineering and drug recovery. Despite the numerous applications, regulations related to these applications may serve as a major constraint in the future chromatography resin market.

Market Definition of Chromatography Resin – Chromatography resins are used for purification and separation of proteins and other biomolecules in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, food manufacturing and environmental analysis. Chromatography resins are divided into three types: synthetic, natural and inorganic. Natural polymers include agarose, cellulose and dextran, and synthetic resins include ion exchange resins. Natural and synthetic types are more preferred chromatographic resins compared to inorganic media. Chromatography resins are used in affinity, mixed mode, ion exchange, hydrophobic interactions and size exclusion techniques

The Market is segmented based on Type:

Natural Polymer

Synthetic Polymer

Inorganic Media

The Market is segmented based on Technique:

Ion Exchange

Affinity

Hydrophobic Interaction

Size Exclusion

Multi-modal

Others

The Market is segmented based on Application

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Food & Beverage

Water & Environmental Analysis

Others

The chromatography resin market report additionally recognizes anticipated speculation openings, challenges, dangers, risks, and impediments in the market and steer the business accordingly. By keeping end clients at the focus, a group of specialists, forecasters, examiners and industry specialists work comprehensively to define this chromatography resin market report. With the correct utilization of magnificent practice models and splendid technique for research, this remarkable market report is created which helps organizations to uncover the best chances to thrive in the market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Chromatography Resin Market, By Access

6 Global Chromatography Resin Market, By Deployment Model

7 Global Chromatography Resin Market, By Type

8 Global Chromatography Resin Market, By End User

9 Global Chromatography Resin Market, By Organization Size

10 Global Chromatography Resin Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Companies Profiling

