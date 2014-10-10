Tobacco Products Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

The Major players profiled in this report include British American Tobacco; PHILIP MORRIS PRODUCTS S.A.; Japan Tobacco Inc.; Imperial Brands; Bulgartabac; ITC Limited; Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.; Altria Group, Inc.; Parsian Tobacco Company; PT Djarum; Davidoff of Geneva USA and KT&G Corp. among others.

By Type (Oriental, Flue Cured, Burley, Others),

Application (Cigarette, Cigars, Others)

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, U.S. FDA (United States Food & Drug Administration) announced that they had given permission to PHILIP MORRIS PRODUCTS S.A. for the sale of tobacco products manufactured for the company’s “IQOS – Tobacco Heating System”. IQOS is an electronic device which is used for heating the sticks consisting of tobacco for the generation of an aerosol consisting of nicotine. This innovative product offering is a competitive way to combat tobacco abuse as it reduce the levels of toxin generation in comparison to other tobacco product such as cigarettes or cigars

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing levels of disposable income along with the changes in the lifestyles of individuals can also boost the market growth

Tobacco consumption habits and addiction amongst the majority of global population is driving the market growth

Presence of strict regulations and compliances regarding the usage of tobacco and tobacco-based products from different regions; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Heavy taxation norms and regulations regarding the manufacturing of tobacco products acts as a restraining factor for this market

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Tobacco Products market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Tobacco Products Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Tobacco Products Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Tobacco Products Revenue by Countries

10 South America Tobacco Products Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Tobacco Products by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

