The global sports nutrition market accounted to USD 29.7 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The Major players profiled in this report include The Coca-Cola Company, Abbott Nutrition Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Glanbia Plc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Yakult Honsha Co Ltd, Post Holdings, Inc., GNC Holdings, Clif Bar & Company, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Arla Foods, McNeil Nutritionals, OMIRA Oberland Milchverwertung Ravensburg, Parmalat, lpro, Amul, Amy’s Kitchen, Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Chr. Hansen, Crowley Foods, and Doves Farm Food, Fonterra among others.

Product Type (Protein Powder, ISO Drink Powder, Capsule/Tablets, Supplement Powder, RTD Protein Drinks, ISO & Other Sports Drinks, Carbohydrate Drinks, Protein Bars, Carbohydrate/Energy Bars, Other Supplements),

End User (Athletes, Bodybuilders, Recreational Users, Lifestyle Users),

Distribution Channel (Large Retail & Mass Merchandisers, Small Retail, Drug & Specialty Stores, Fitness Institutions, Online & Others)

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Growing demand for Sports Nutrition food products

Growing Urbanization

Availability of counterfeit products

Higher demand of Counterfeit Products

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Sports Nutrition market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Sports Nutrition Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Sports Nutrition Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Sports Nutrition Revenue by Countries

10 South America Sports Nutrition Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Sports Nutrition by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

