The Major players profiled in this report include Cargill, Incorporated; Epax; Croda International Plc; DSM; Evonik Industries AG; Omega Protein Corporation; ARISTA INDUSTRIES; Polaris; Pharma Marine AS; GC Rieber; Merck KGaA; Novasep Inc.; Corbion; Qualitas-Health; Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd.; Nordic Naturals, Inc.; Wiley’s Finest; Organic Technologies; Cellana Inc.; Bioriginal Food & Science Corp; Neptune Wellness Solutions; KD Nutra among others.

Competitive Rivalry-: The Omega-3 Fatty Acids report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the new bees to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their roots in this competitive market.

Conducts Overall OMEGA-3 FATTY ACIDS Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Type (DHA, EPA, ALA),

Source (Marine, Plant),

Manufacturing Process (Concentration Process, Fish Oil Processing, Decontamination, Others),

Application (Dietary Supplements, Functional Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Clinical Nutrition, Pet Foods & Supplements, Others)

The OMEGA-3 FATTY ACIDS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Omega-3 fatty acids are a type of polyunsaturated fatty acids that are defined as having the presence of carbon double bond in their chemical structure. These acids are commonly available in different kinds of plants and marine animals. Due to the lack of formulation of these acids by the human body and their essential nature in various bodily functions, it is extracted from different sources and processed for the consumption of humans.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Growing levels of applications of the product from a number of markets/industries is expected to drive the growth of the market

High levels of incidences of chronic disorders resulting in an increase in applications for functional foods & pharmaceuticals also drives the market growth

Concerns regarding the lack of sustainable nature of marine fisheries to provide a consistent supply of fish oil; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Large levels of financial costs associated with the research & development activities of these products hinders the market growth

One of the important factors in Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market report is the competitive analysis. The report covers all the key parameters such as product innovation, market strategies of the key players, market share, revenue generation, latest research and development, and market expert views.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, DSM and Evonik Industries AG announced the inauguration of their joint venture, “Verarmaris” commercial-scale production facility situated in Blair, Nebraska, United States. The production site will provide commercial-production of omega-3 fatty acids that are rich providers of EPA and DHA extracted from marine algae for sustainable salmon farming

In October 2018, Cargill, Incorporated announced the availability of “Latitude” fish-oil alternative produced from plants providing long chain Omega-3 fatty acids for aquafeed applications. The product is managed completely by Cargill, Incorporated with complete traceability transparency available for the product making it the first of its kind in the industry

