Rice Based Infant Formula Market 2019, recent report published by Data Bridge Market Research provides a unique guidance in thoughtful details regarding the development factors, used a top-down and bottom-up approach to keep it error-free and accurate.

Global rice based infant formula market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

The Major players profiled in this report include Scientific Brain Nutraceutical Pvt. Ltd., Bellamy’s Organic, Abbott, Nestlé, Bayer, BIMBOSAN AG, BALACTAN NUTRITION S.L., Parent’s Choice Infant Formula, Danone, SAVENCIA SA, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC. and others.

Competitive Rivalry-: The Rice Based Infant Formula report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market.

Rice Based Infant Formula Market Segmentation:

By Type (Formulated, Unformulated),

Product Type (Standard Formula, Toddler Formula, Follow-On Formula, Special Formula),

Form (Non-GMO, GMO),

Infant Age (6-12 Months, 0-6 Months, 1-3 Years),

Distribution Channel (Store-Based Retailer, Non-Store Retailer)

The RICE BASED INFANT FORMULA report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

The foods which are used by the babies during the first months of their life for satisfying themselves with the nutritional requirements until the introduction of the appropriate complementary feeding are known as infant formula. The infant formula was earlier available only through physicians when it first appeared during the late 1800s. During the 1950s, the development of infant formula grew gradually and it became the choice of feeding method in the developed world. In the early 1970s, over 75% of babies in the U.S. were formula-fed. In the late 1900s, the toddler formula appeared. There are various types of infant formula which are available for babies.

Growing infant population, rising population of working mothers, increasing cases of breast cancer and rice based infant formula is widely accepted as non-allergic product are the main drivers for global rice based infant formula market. Whereas, growing economies and disposable income in emerging regions and increasing awareness regarding importance of nutrition for infants are acting as the opportunities for the rice based infant formula market.

Product Launch

In 2018, BIMBOSAN AG relaunched various products which do not consist of any added sugar. This would help in enhancing the product portfolio of the company and would enhance the customer base of the company.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Rice Based Infant Formula market.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Rice Based Infant Formula market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Rice Based Infant Formula Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Rice Based Infant Formula Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Rice Based Infant Formula Revenue by Countries

10 South America Rice Based Infant Formula Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Rice Based Infant Formula by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

