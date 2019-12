Winter Wear Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

Global Winter Wear Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 401.25 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 613.46 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The Major players profiled in this report include Arc’teryx, Columbia Sportswear Company, Gap Inc., Marmot Mountain LLC, Nike Inc., Patagonia, Eddie Bauer LLC, Zara, Forever21 Inc., Macys.com LLC, VF Corporation, The TJX Companies Inc., Walmart, Canada Goose Inc., Helly Hansen, Adidas, PUMA SE, Under Armour Inc., ASICS Corporation, New Balance, Michael Kors, Ann Inc., J.CREW, Wintergreen Northern Wear, and Fjällräven.

By Product Type (Jackets/Coats, Sweaters/Cardigans, Scarves, Shawls, Wraps, Thermals, Suits, Others),

Price Range (High Price, Medium Price, Low Price),

Demographic (Men, Women, Kids),

Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Multi-Brand Stores, Independent Small Retailers, Online Retailers, Others)

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Eddie Bauer LLC announced that they are expanding into the European Market, by portraying an online presence in all of the EU countries. They are offering online shopping services in Austria and are expected to expand their share in the region.

In September 2016, Eddie Bauer LLC launched Eddie Bauer Originals Collection for a limited period of time, available in only a number of stores.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Constant innovations in the product offerings and added features are expected to be one of the major drivers for the market growth

Innovative marketing strategies like celebrity endorsements, digital marketing and online product offerings are also expected to drive the market growth

High prevalence of counterfeit products in the market is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Winter Wear market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Winter Wear Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Winter Wear Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Winter Wear Revenue by Countries

10 South America Winter Wear Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Winter Wear by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

