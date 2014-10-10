Business Travel Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

The Major players profiled in this report include Airbnb, Inc., American Express Company, Expedia, Inc., BCD Travel, CWT, Flight Centre Travel Group Limited, Hogg Robinson Ltd, Booking Holdings, Fareportal, WEXAS TRAVEL, Travel Leaders Group.

Global Business Travel Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1375.36 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1915.83 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.23% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rise in the travel and tourism industry is the major factor for the growth of this market.

By Service (Transportation, Food & Lodging, Recreation Activity),

(Transportation, Food & Lodging, Recreation Activity), Industry (Government, Corporate),

(Government, Corporate), Traveller (Group, Solo)

Increase in urbanization is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Development in the travel and tourism is driving the market.

Increase in the advanced technology like video conferencing is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

Business travel is the journey which is done for the business or work purposes only. These are usually done to meet the customers, meeting at other company, to visit any worksite, building new partnership, strengthening relations between companies or for the promotion of any product. These days, conference rooms and meeting rooms are there in the hotel itself so that meeting can be held there.

In February 2018, American Express Global business Travel announced the launch of its Business Travel Made offer which will help the companies to easily role out travel management platform.

In March 2016, QuadLabs announced the launch of their new cooperate booking tool for the travel management company and business traveller across the globe so that there will be smooth relationship between the travel houses and their clients.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Business Travel market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Business Travel Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Business Travel Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Business Travel Revenue by Countries

10 South America Business Travel Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Business Travel by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

