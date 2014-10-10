Global filter integrity test market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 82.57 million by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the overall expansion of the biopharmaceuticals industry.

This filter integrity test market research report contains the most recent market information with which companies can get in depth analysis of medical device industry and future trends. Wide-ranging evaluation of the market growth predictions and restrictions has also been studied in this report. This filter integrity test market research report offers wide-ranging analysis of the market structure for medical device industry along with estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. It offers key measurements, status of the manufacturers and proves to be a significant source of direction for the businesses and organizations.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global filter integrity test market are Danaher; Surway Filter; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Eaton; Merck KGaA; Sartorius AG; MEISSNER FILTRATION PRODUCTS, INC.; Donaldson Company, Inc.; PARKER HANNIFIN CORP; Advanced Microdevices Pvt. Ltd.; Pentair plc; 3M and neuron-biotech.net.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that they had completed the acquisition of BD’s “Advanced Bioprocessing” business operations. The Advanced Bioprocessing business has annualized revenue of approximately $100 million, with 160 employees at principal manufacturing locations in Detroit, Mich. and Miami, Fla. The operations will be incorporated into Thermo’s “Life Sciences Solutions” business and expands the product offerings of the combined division along with providing expertise for bio-production to the various biopharmaceutical organizations.

In January 2018, American Air Filter Company, Inc. and their affiliate “AAF Lufttechnik GmbH” announced that they had acquired RIS Facility Management GmbH. This acquisition will further expand the operations of American Air Filter Company, Inc. along with increasing their presence in several geographical regions, as RIS provides inspection, processing, repairing and maintenance services for air filtration in a number of end-use industries.

Competitive Analysis:

Global filter integrity test market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of filter integrity test market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Filter Integrity Test Market

By Product

Desktop

Handheld

By Type

Diffusion Test

Water Flow Integrity Test

Bubble Point Test

By Filter Type

Liquid

Air

By Mechanism

Automated

Manual

By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biopharma Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Food & Beverages

Microelectronics

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

