Global neuromodulation market is registering a healthy CAGR of 13.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to rise in geriatric population and their vulnerability to neurological disorders. The expansion in emerging economies is likely to drive the market growth.

This neuromodulation market report gives explanation about the different segments of the market analysis which is demanded by today’s businesses. The process of formulating this market report is initiated with the expert advice and the utilization of several steps. Market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major accomplishing factors of this neuromodulation market report. Evaluations of CAGR values, market drivers and market restraints aid businesses in deciding several strategies. Moreover, this market report also brings into the focus various strategies that have been used by other key players of the market or medical device industry.

Competitive Analysis: Global Neuromodulation Market

The neuromodulation market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of neuromodulation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in neuromodulation market areBioAlps Association, Bioness Inc., Soterix Medical Inc., Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., Cochlear Ltd., MED-EL, Nevro Corp., Neuronetics, Cogentix Medical, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., NeuroPace, Inc., NeuroSigma, Inc., NDI, IntraPace, Inc., DynaMD, BioControl Medical, Synapse Biomedical Inc., Functional Neuromodulation, Ltd., Stimwave LLC, Biegler GmbH, Stimwave LLC, Modulus, Inc. EnteroMedics Inc. and Integer Holdings Corporation among others.

Market Segmentation: Global Neuromodulation Market

The neuromodulation market is segmented by technology into internal neuromodulation and external neuromodulation (Non-invasive). Internal Neuromodulation is sub segmented into spinal cord stimulation (SCS), deep brain stimulation (DBS), vagus nerve stimulation (VNS), sacral nerve stimulation (SNS) and gastric electrical stimulation (GES).External neuromodulation (non-invasive) is sub segmented into transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) and respiratory electrical stimulation (RES).

On the basis of application the market is segmented into spinal cord stimulation (SCS), deep brain stimulation (DBS), sacral nerve stimulation market, vagus nerve stimulation market, gastric electrical stimulation market, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation market, repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation market and respiratory electrical stimulation market.

Spinal cord stimulation (SCS) market is further sub segmented by application into failed back syndrome (FBSS), chronic pain and ischemia. Deep brain stimulation (DBS) marketis further sub segmented by application into Parkinson’s disease, tremor and depression. Sacral Nerve Stimulation Marketis further sub segmented by application into urine incontinence and fecal incontinence.Vagus Nerve Stimulation Marketis further sub segmented by application intoepilepsy and others.Gastric electrical stimulation market is further sub segmented by application intogastroparesis and obesity.Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation market is further sub segmented by application into treatment resistant depression and others. Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation market is further sub segmented by application into depression and migraine headache.Respiratory electrical stimulation market is further sub segmented by application into spinal cord injury.

On the basis of geography, neuromodulation market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, andBrazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

