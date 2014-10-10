Global nutritional food market is registering a substantial CAGR of 8.90% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing health awareness among people globally and surging preference for fortified food products.

The nutritional food market research report is a highly knowledgeable research report which encourages characterized comprehension of the nutritional food market scene, related issues that may hinder later on. The report utilizes different approaches and tools to characterize qualities, size and development, division, provincial breakdowns, competitive scene, market share, patterns and techniques for the healthcare management industry. The market size segment gives the market incomes, covering both the noteworthy information of the market and estimating what’s to come. Drivers and limitations are examined regarding outer components affecting the development of the market.

Competitive Analysis: Global Nutritional Food Market

The global nutritional food market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nutritional food market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in global nutritional food market are Abbott Laboratories, Cosmic Nutracos Solutions Private Limited, Health Food Manufacturers’ Association, Nutrient Products Pvt Ltd., Elan Nutrition, Inc., Balchem Inc., AdvoCare, Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., Century Foods, Biothera Pharmaceuticals, Amway, RiceBran Technologies, Nestlé, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, Medifast, Inc., Premier Nutrition Corporation, Florida Food, LLC, Food Sciences, DuPont, Cornfields, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., PharmLine Marketing Pte Ltd, APC, Inc., Solae, Twinlab Corporation, U.S. Spice Mills, Inc., WellGen, Inc., William Reed Business Media among others

Major market drivers and restraints:

Increasing Consumer Awareness

Growing Incidence Of Lifestyle Related Diseases

Urbanization And Food Industry Advertising

Dietary Restrictions

Food Allergies

Emerging Countries

Market Segmentation: Global Nutritional Food Market

By ingredients the global nutritional food market is segmented into minerals, anti-oxidants, fibers & carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, and probiotics & prebiotics.

On the basis of health the global nutritional food market is segmented into allergies, bone & joint, glucose management, cancer, cardiovascular, maternal & infant, and skin.

On the basis of application the global nutritional food market is segmented into sports, pediatric, veterinary, medical, and personalized.

On the basis of end-user the global nutritional food market is segmented into dairy, confectionery, ambulatory centers, homecare settings, and hospitals.

On the basis of geography, global nutritional food market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

