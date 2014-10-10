Latest market study on “Spirit Glass Packaging Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Range of Glass (Standard, premium, and Super Premium); and Color of Glass (Bare Glass and Colored Glass)”, The Global Spirit Glass Packaging market is accounted to US$ 7,540.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 14,388.8 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The Spirit Glass Packaging Market to 2027 is an assessment of competitive landscape and current and future market trends concerning the Spirit Glass Packaging industry across the globe. The report evaluates market size and identifies new opportunities during the forecast period. The Spirit Glass Packaging Market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years.

Chemicals and materials industry is among the fastest-growing sectors of the manufacturing industry. The global chemical industry has witnessed a significant structural change in recent years, including the shift of manufacturing locations to Asian countries and newly emerging technologies. Furthermore, the development of advanced materials has proved a breakthrough in the designing of new products for construction, defense, and healthcare. Ongoing research on carbon Nanomaterial’s, activated carbon, titanium, and other materials hold promising growth prospects for the industry.

The Spirit Glass Packaging Market is segmented on the basis of a, b, and c for research. The report identifies and evaluates complex global value chains from both demand and supply side and analyses driving and restraining factors. The market size is estimated using bottom-up and top-down approaches.

Leading companies profiled in the report are

Allied Glass Containers Ltd Ardagh Group Bruni Glass S.P.A Gerresheimer AG Owens-Illinois, Inc. Stölzle Glass Group Saverglass Group Vetropack Holding Ltd Vidrala Vetreria Etrusca S.p.A.

By color of glass the global spirit glass packaging market has been segmented into bare glass and colored glass. Under color of glass segment, bare glass is the leading segment in the global spirit glass packaging market. Bare glass is mostly used as a packaging option for the spirit as it allows the visibility of the product inside the packaging to the customers. It is also the most popular packaging mediums for other alcoholic beverages such as beer, flavored alcoholic beverages, and wine which further propel the growth of the global spirit glass packaging market. The recent technological advancements, such as textured labels and 3D printing of the companies’ logos on bottles, are creating an attractive look for bare glass bottles while differentiating the bottles from its competitors which further propel the demand of bare glass segment in the global spirit glass packaging market.

The report provides exclusive company details, including their financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis with respect to the Spirit Glass Packaging Market. With major players’ focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies, the Spirit Glass Packaging Market is anticipated to lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

The report provides exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

The report acknowledges the following key Elements:

Spirit Glass Packaging Market size and growth rate in the forecast period.

Key market trends affecting the Spirit Glass Packaging Market.

Drivers and challenges to market growth.

SWOT analysis of top players in the Global Spirit Glass Packaging Market.

Market initiatives by the leading vendors.

PEST analysis across five major regions.

