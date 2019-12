Global terahertz and infrared spectroscopy market is registering a healthy CAGR of 21.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to administrative guidelines for analytical manufacturing technology and raised use of food fingerprinting techniques.

Major Market Competitors: Global Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Market

Some of the major players operating in global terahertz and infrared spectroscopy market are Luna, TOPTICA Photonics AG, TeraView, Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., ADVANTEST CORPORATION, Bruker, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Menlo Systems GmbH, ABB, Princeton Instruments, JASCO among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing number of applications of terahertz spectroscopy in homeland security

Technological advancements and new product launches

Due to rising semiconductor industry, Pharma and biotech research

High instrument costs

Market Segmentation: Global Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Market

By product type, global infrared spectroscopy market is segmented into benchtop, microscopy, portable & handheld and hyphenated.

On the basis of spectrum, global infrared spectroscopy market is segmented into near-infrared radiation, mid-infrared radiation and far-infrared radiation.

Based on applications, global infrared spectroscopy market is segmented into pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, food & beverage testing, environmental testing, industrial chemistry, petrochemicals and others. Whereas, global terahertz spectroscopy market is segmented into semiconductors, biomedical industries, non-destructive testing, homeland security and other applications.

On the basis of geography, global terahertz and infrared spectroscopy market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The global terahertz and infrared spectroscopy market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of terahertz and infrared for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

