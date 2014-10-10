Global Renal Dialysis Equipment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 16.6 Billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 28.1 Billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 6.8%. The continuous demand for advanced technology to enhance the solution is key factor to growth.

An extensive market research report like this renal dialysis equipment report supports businesses to achieve detailed market insights with which gaining market place clearly into the focus becomes easy. This market research report brings into focus the comprehensive analysis of the market structure and the estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the medical device industry. Moreover, it also performs the study of various parameters throughout the report which analyses the market status in detail. Market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis and research methodology are the major chapter of this renal dialysis equipment market report which are again elaborated precisely and specifically.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in renal dialysis equipment market are Baxter, NIPRO, NIKKISO CO. LTD., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Gambro, Allmed Medical Corp, DaVita Inc., MEDIVATORS Inc., NxStage Medical, Inc., TORAY MEDICAL CO. LTD. among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Prevalence of Kidney Disease is Increasing

Favorable Reimbursement

Technological Advancement

Growing Awareness of Diseases and Therapeutic Modalities

Government Healthcare Funding

Competitive Analysis: Global Renal Dialysis Equipment Market

Renal Dialysis Equipment market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of prefilled syringes market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation: Global Renal Dialysis Equipment Market

By product the renal dialysis equipment market is segmented into peritoneal dialysis solutions, hemodialysis machines, dialysis accessories and continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) machines.

On the basis of end user the market is segmented into hospitals, home, clinics and dialysis centers.

On the basis of distribution channel the renal dialysis equipment market is segmented into direct tenders and retail.

On the basis of geography, renal dialysis equipment market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

