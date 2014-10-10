North America Printed Signage Market Overview

The North America Printed Signage Market was valued at about USD 11.181 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of -0.68% over the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Cost-effectiveness was the primary factor driving market growth, as printed signages offers low-cost and efficient signage solutions for various industries. The lower investment required for deploying these types of signs and a longer lifespan are the major factors that are helping the printed signage market to survive, with intense competition from the emerging digital signage. The prime reason behind most of the businesses and companies that opted for printed signage solutions was the ease of deployment, without the need for additional maintenance costs.

– Factors influencing the signage market trends include the nature of PoP suppliers, compliance with regulations, use of digitally printed signage, and employment of signage in the wider context of advertising.

– However, the region being a technology innovator, coupled with the inclination toward a more dynamically feasible substitute, i.e. digital signage, and the growing demand for a more customized approach to advertising, has led to a decline in the adoption of printed signage solutions.

Scope of the North America Printed Signage Market Report

Printed signage is the most widely used form of signage solution, across the globe. It is majorly employed for marketing and advertisement to attract consumers and expand knowledge regarding the availability of product and features through billboards and backlit displays, among others.

Key Market Trends

Corporate Graphics, Exhibition and Trade Show Material to Witness Downfall

– Corporate graphics are a collection of various assets used for promoting the organization’s products or services at an expo. Appropriate corporate graphics printing aids are helpful for the better positioning of the organization. Hence, organizations tend to choose vendors based on the experience, variety of services and the range of printing capabilities.

– Window banners, custom wallpapers, floor graphics, trade show displays, wall murals, corporate environmental graphics, corporate fabric graphics, and many other forms of signage are available in the market that all serve the purpose of setting up a stall at an expo.

– A trade show or an exhibition is a place where many vendors meet to showcase their products. Generally, these events are held in large spaces, with designated stalls to each and every participant. This not only limits the space required by a vendor but a vendor has to showcase the full potential of his product by differentiating it from the rest of the stalls in the expo.

– Graphic banners and other types of signage have to be used in a creative manner so that they do not take up more space, and at the same time, they should be attractive enough to gain the interest of customers.

Competitive Landscape

The North America Printed Signage market is witnessing a decrease in competitiveness due to decreasing market. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability.

