China Investment Opportunities for Kiosk Market Overview

China Investment Opportunities for Kiosk Market was valued at USD 6.75 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 11.35 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 9.44% over the forecast period of (2019-2024). The demand of kiosks in entertainment has seen growth, owing to the changing consumer trends, especially in the country’s youth population. Gaming kiosks have seen a growth in casinos, gaming & sports venues, and malls.

– Growing demands for ATM in the country is a key driver for the market as consumers in this region are increasingly preferring interactive and touch screen ATMs. Technological advancements have enabled ATMs to be equipped with speech capability for the visually-impaired. In addition, the number of ATMs equipped with the central bank’s PBOC 2.0 standard chip card readers is growing, as is the number of EMV-compliant terminals. This preference is set to boost the growth of the kiosk market.

– Growing tourism in the country is growing the market as many retailers and other service providers, in places with high concentration of tourists, are increasingly employing kiosk systems, which eliminates the communication and information barrier for the tourist and provide easy services for tourists giving the real time updates.

– Increasing cybersecurity concern is challenging the market as China has been the target for many international hacker groups from the developed nations, who pose a high threat and recent hacks of kiosk systems worldwide are forcing consumers to seek other substitutes. This factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Scope of the China Investment Opportunities for Kiosk Market Report

Kiosk Market in China is growing by gaining wider acceptance due to the convenience they offer and their economic prices. Many operators today prefer kiosks over traditional brick and mortar stores because of their low initial investment and overhead costs. The growing technological propagation and combining of Kiosk products with a vast kind of applications such as retail and healthcare etc. are the major factors driving the growth of the kiosk market.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3586566

Key Market Trends

Vending Kiosks in Food Sector to Grow Significantly

– The increase in the number of vending machines in China poses an opportunity for the growth in the demand for vending kiosks, with additional display features. Owing to the flexibility and space constraints, vending kiosks provide competition to the existing small and medium-scale convenience stores and stands that sell food and beverages.

– Food and drinks contribute to the major share of the vending machine kiosks. The increase in product offerings in vending machines are giving a crucial growth for the intelligent vending machine market. Large beverage manufacturers, like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, use their smart vending machines to sell their exclusive product lines.

– Owing to a growing number of newly installed units in food sector accepting payment by smartphones, vending machines are becoming ever more accessible to people in China in the form of mobile payments. Also vending kiosk services are helpful in tracking food and beverage inventory, global consumption, nutrition labeling, unit production, gross margins, etc, which are helpful in managing the food and beverages stock.

– Bubble tea, also called Boba, is forming an important part of China’s new tea drinking culture and continues to boost the performance of street stalls in China.

Information Kiosks in Tourism to Drive the Market Growth

– As inbound tourism is increasing in China, information kiosks are highly used in tourism as there is a deal with direct customer contact. These kiosks can provide information in several ways, from providing information on exhibits in museums and galleries to being able to give directions for use in shopping centers, checking in and out at hotels and giving real-time updates.

– As information kiosks are internet enabled, they display data from an attraction website or database thus, eliminating the need for leaflets. This is a great tool for people having a language problem in China and people living with disabilities as delivering information to hearing and visually impaired persons producing sounds and displaying pictures are useful to users, with language translations, especially for USA people.

– Information kiosks are great ways of advertising local businesses. When a person connect tourist to local businesses and shops, this self-service solution will encourage them to explore the area, which will in turn increase revenue for business owners.

– Infrared Touch Screen Wall Mounted Kiosk made by Guangzhou company in China is a dust-proof and rugged steel frame with long hours running is helpful to tourist in knowing their destination information with giving directions to particular locations.

Competitive Landscape

Kiosk market in China is moderately fragmented with the presence of a large number of local players. Several players in the interactive kiosk market are increasingly focusing on new product development or innovations and merger & acquisition strategies to sustain the intensive industry competition. Key players in the market are Shenzhen Lean Kiosk System Co. Ltd, SZZT Electronics Co., LTD, KINGLEADER Technology Company, etc. Recent developments in the market are –

– April 2019 – The China International Self-service, Kiosk and Vending Show (CVS), organized by UBM Sinoexpo brings together comprehensive, cutting edge innovations including currency identification technology, mobile payment equipment, vending systems and accessories, automated solutions and much more. A full range of payment solutions from coin and bill processing to cashless systems, including banknote validation system and bill acceptors are innovated in the vending machine.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3586566

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155