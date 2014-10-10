India Desktop Virtualization Market Overview

The India Desktop Virtualization Market is expected to register a CAGR of about 18.35% during the forecast period 2019-2024. Owing to the technological advancements that support newer work lifestyles, the face of business has changed dramatically. According to Dataquest, India is the fourth largest market for VDI (virtual desktop infrastructure) in the world.

– India is leading the global market, with an increase in the rate of adoption for desktop virtualization with financial services, IT-enabled services, and retail sectors. These sectors are driving the demand for VDI in India. In these sectors, data storage, management, and data security are of the utmost importance. VDI plays a prominent role in managing data efficiently and providing flexibility.

– Desktop virtualization can be treated as a push to change, with the rising trend of the remote workforce. The percentage of employees telecommunicating from different locations has been on the rise, with the introduction of several innovative solutions, being offered by market leaders, such as Dell Inc., Microsoft Corporation, among others. The advantage of enabling the teleworking and remote location of staff, without compromising on safety and security of tools, and applications being used, has given rise to increased work productivity, which is one of the major priorities for all end-user industries.

– However, some of the major advantages of Desktop virtualization are central management, improved flexibility, lower support and administration cost, enhanced security, improved disaster recovery capability.

Scope of the India Desktop Virtualization Market Report

Desktop virtualization is a type of virtualization technique that separates personal computing desktop from a physical machine, using the client-server model of computing. This has become a mainstream IT strategy for companies of all sizes. Desktop virtualization involves the separation of the physical client device from the operating system. The data needed for the desktop is stored in a centralized or remote server and not on the client device. This allows users to access their data from anywhere and at any time.

Key Market Trends

Accelerating Growth in Financial Services to Boost the Desktop Virtualization Market in India

– Desktop virtualization is one of the vital IT strategies for financial services organizations of all sizes. These organizations can improve the time to market through desktop virtualization, as technology enables the transition toward IT mobility. Indian organizations, offering financial services, operate across various time zones, globally, where a narrow downtime can cause a devastating business crisis.

– Clients of these organizations, who pay huge amounts for financial services, will not compromise on any services outrage. Hence, many of the financial services organizations were not so keen on deploying desktop virtualization, due to high installation and maintenance costs, and complex infrastructure. However, recently, there has been a shift in trend as rapidly evolving technologies made virtual desktop infrastructure quite affordable.

– The latest desktop virtualization solutions offer great flexibility levels, which is vital for VDI deployments in the financial services sector. The increase in competition among vendors of cloud services has made it easier and cost-effective for the financial services organization to supply workloads to the cloud, support mergers, and acquisitions, seasonal activities during tax reporting, temporary or long-term partnerships, etc.

– The importance of desktop virtualization is rising, as more flexible and mobile workforces are increasing productivity, reputation, and customer satisfaction that are vital for a financial services organization.

On-Premise Segment Holds the Largest Market Share

– In the initial stages of adoption, organizations deploying desktop virtualization solutions were skeptical of the security and control of these systems. With on-premise providing a significant control and security over a cloud, this deployment model has seen rapid adoption over the last few years.

– Although on-premise segment, currently, dominates the Indian desktop virtualization market, the growing rate of adoption of cloud services and the demand from small- and medium-sized businesses are expected to increase the adoption of cloud deployment model in India, during the forecast period.

– Most organizations find it difficult to source licenses for cloud systems, as cloud-service providers offer service-level licenses, while the software and OS licenses are to be handled by the clients. Sourcing licenses for on-premise are comparatively simpler. Connectivity and customization advantages also support the on-premise model.

Competitive Landscape

The India desktop virtualization market is neither consolidated or fragmented. With large scale adoption of VDI in the Indian IT sector, the market is expected to witness many innovation and development pertaining to desktop virtualization. Some of the key players include Microsoft Corporation, Dell Inc., Wipro Limited, Hewlett-Packard Company, Symantec Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, among others.

– April 2019 – Dell Technologies, VMWare, and Microsoft are making their workplace software and cloud computing technologies work better together. Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing customers can use VMWare’s Virtualization software to manage their IT operations in Azure.

– March 2019 – Microsoft Corporation has introduced Azure Stack HCI Solutions, which is a new implementation of its on-premise Azure product for Hyper-Converged Infrastructure hardware.

