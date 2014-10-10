Digital Genome Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts – by Product (DNA/RNA Analysis Kits, Sequencing Chips, Sequencing & Analyzer Instruments, Sample Prep Instruments and Sequencing & Analysis Software), By Application (Diagnostics, Agricultural, Academic Research, Drug Discovery, Personalizes Medicine and Others), End User (Diagnostics & Forensic Labs, Academic Research Institutes, Hospitals and Others), and Geography

Digital genome is a technology which deals with the genes and their functions to help to find the causes behind the chronic diseases and also to fix them. Digital genome is a complete digital set of genetic material that present in an organism or a cell. The technology is associated with the advancements that helps to make healthcare more personal and more effective for the treatment. Moreover, the digital genome is an easier way to gathering the information about the chronic disease. The technology is used by the professionals to get a closer look of genetic composed diseases, such as cancer. A digital genome act as a supporter that enables instant access to trait combinations to solve apparently endless custom queries.

The “Global Digital Genome Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global digital genome market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end-user, and geography. The global digital genome market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global digital genome market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end user. The digital genome market is segmented into DNA/RNA analysis kits, sequencing chips, sequencing & analyzer instruments, sample prep instruments and sequencing & analysis software, by product. On the basis of application segment, the digital genome market is classified into diagnostics, agricultural, academic research, drug discovery, personalizes medicine, and other applications. Based on end users, the digital genome market is categorized into diagnostics & forensic labs, academic research institutes, hospitals and others.

North America is anticipated to capture largest market share, owing to rising awareness and increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period with the majority of growth primarily driven by increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population and rising focus on research activities in the region.

The report also includes the profiles of key digital genome manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, GenomeMe, Umbel, BiogeniQ Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, NanoString Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., BD, bioMérieux SA and among others.

