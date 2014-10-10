Travel Retail Market 2019, recent report published by Data Bridge Market Research provides a unique guidance in thoughtful details regarding the development factors, used a top-down and bottom-up approach to keep it error-free and accurate. Global travel retail market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 146.53 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The Major players profiled in this report include Aer Rianta International; DFS Group Ltd.; KING POWER International; DubaiDutyFree.com; China Duty Free Group Co.,Ltd.; Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG; Dufry; Duty Free Americas, Inc.; Lotte Duty Free; Lagardère Travel Retail; THE SHILLA DUTY FREE; Flemingo; JR/Group; Qatar Duty Free; 3Sixty Duty Free, among others.

Competitive Rivalry-: The Travel Retail report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the new bees to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their roots in this competitive market.

Conducts Overall TRAVEL RETAIL Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Product Type (Perfume & Cosmetics; Wine & Spirits; Electronics; Fashion & Accessories; Luxury Goods; Food, Confectionaries & Catering; Tobacco; Others);

Sales Channel (Airport; Cruise Liner; Railway Station; Border, Downtown & Hotel Shops; Others);

The TRAVEL RETAIL report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Significant rush in the levels of urbanization of the world is expected to augment growth in the market

Better facilitation for travelling which is a result of digitalization in airports inducing a rise in the population travelling across different regions is also expected to foster growth of the market

Concerns regarding the presence of regulations for sales of particular goods only in the airport sales channel is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Large costs associated with the operations of these retail shops reducing the profit margins/ratio of sales; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

One of the important factors in Travel Retail Market report is the competitive analysis. The report covers all the key parameters such as product innovation, market strategies of the key players, market share, revenue generation, latest research and development, and market expert views.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Lotte Duty Free announced that they had completed the acquisition of JR/Group’s duty free business for the Oceania region, specifically for the Australia & New Zealand region. The acquisition is a complement to their strategy of establishing themselves as the leader in travel retail for the region in the coming years. The acquisition includes four stores in the Australia region and one store in New Zealand.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Travel Retail market.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Travel Retail market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Travel Retail Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Travel Retail Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Travel Retail Revenue by Countries

10 South America Travel Retail Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Travel Retail by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

