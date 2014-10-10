Luxury Watch Market 2019, recent report published by Data Bridge Market Research provides a unique guidance in thoughtful details regarding the development factors, used a top-down and bottom-up approach to keep it error-free and accurate. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collect data and its analysis.

The Major players profiled in this report include RADO WATCH CO. LTD.; Rolex; Burberry; OMEGA SA; Festina; LVMH; Richemont; KERING; The Swatch Group Ltd; Fossil Group; Seiko Watch Corporation; Chopard; PATEK PHILIPPE SA; Breitling SA; Audemars Piguet and Bulgari.

Competitive Rivalry-: The Luxury Watch report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the new bees to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their roots in this competitive market.

Conducts Overall LUXURY WATCH Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Product Type (Mechanical Quartz, Chronograph, Automatic, Others),

Gender Type (Men, Women),

Distribution Channel (Direct, Retail, E-Commerce)

The LUXURY WATCH report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising innovations and advancements resulting in combination of traditional style and modern technology in watches has resulted in increased adoption for the product; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Availability of counterfeit products in the market is a factor that is expected to restrain the market growth

Increasing levels of prices for the product which has been a result of rise in prices of raw materials and increase in cost of the production process; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Luxury watch can be defined as an exclusive high-end watch that has enhanced quality of products and pristine methods utilized in the production process for the same. Innovative methods of marketing in combination with advanced products offered by the manufacturers have resulted in the high demand for the product. These watches are simply an upgradation over the traditional conventional watches, with advanced features and characteristics which results in its high price.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Audemars Piguet announced the launch of their luxury watch collection under the name “11:59” collection, with a variety of watch operations and moving technique.

In May 2018, Richemont announced the launch of their new sustainable brand “Baume”. The brand inclusive of unisex affordable, sustainable watches.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Luxury Watch market.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Luxury Watch market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Luxury Watch Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Luxury Watch Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Luxury Watch Revenue by Countries

10 South America Luxury Watch Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Luxury Watch by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

