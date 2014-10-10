The Banana Powder report endows with an in-depth investigation of the market driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for obtaining the crucial insight of the industry. The report identifies the most recent improvements, market share, and systems applied by the significant market. With the widespread analysis of the market, it puts forth overview of the market regarding type and applications, featuring the key business resources and key players. The Banana Powder market report offers a great understanding of the current market situation with the historic and upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the market.

Global banana powder market is growing at a substantial CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Global Banana Powder Market By Application (Beverages, Pet Food and Feed Industry, Household, Food Industry, Cosmetics), Source (Organic, Conventional), Process (Freeze Dried, Spray Dried, Sun Dried, Drum Dried, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Banana Powder Market

Banana powder is a gluten free powder which is cheaper than the wheat powder consisting processed bananas, used as ingredient in baby food production and milk shakes. People use banana powder to make different kinds of biscuits and cakes. These are mainly used in cosmetics industry as it diminishes the fine lines by absorbing excess oil. It is very easy to use. Banana loose powder is super fine and silky which is used to apply after the foundation and the concealer.

Top Key Players:

Chiquita

Del Monte Fresh

Dole Food Company

Fyffes

Banana Link

Mevive International Food Ingredients

Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd

Vinayak Ingredients (India) Private Limited

Aarkay Food Products Ltd

Saipro Biotech Private Limited – India

Market Drivers

Increasing consumers spending on all-natural and organic products drives the market

Growing consumption in cosmetics industries will propel the growth of the market

High demand for banana flavor from food industry is also boosting the market

Rising demand for gluten-free product due to health awareness will also fuel the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Requirement of high maintenance for the storage may restrict the growth of the market

Banana powder comes with extra calories that lead to unwanted weight gain which is a restraining factor for the market growth

Continuously fluctuation in raw material costs will hamper the market in the forecast period

Market Segmentations:

By Application

Beverages

Pet Food and Feed Industry

Household

Food Industry

Bakery Products

Confectioneries

Cosmetics

By Source

Organic

Conventional

By Process

Freeze Dried

Spray Dried

Sun Dried

Drum Dried

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

K

Italy

Denmark

Sweden

Poland

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

New Zealand

Vietnam

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis: Global Banana Powder Market

Global banana powder market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of banana powder market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

