Global Hair Gel Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.79 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2.49 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The Major players profiled in this report include L’Oreal International, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Beiersdorf AG, Shiseido Company, AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Bayer AG, Clarins, Alticor Inc., Mary Kay Inc., Yves Rocher, Maybelline New York and Nykaa E-Retail Pvt. Ltd.

Market Definition: Global Hair Gel Market

The hair gel market is anticipated to grow due to the rising awareness regarding personal grooming. The people in urban areas are more concerned towards the latest fashion styles, trends and various brands. Hair gel helps in protecting the hair from pollution & other impurities. The need for cleansing and conditioning of hair arises as everyday travelling of people makes one’s hair unmanageable and dirty. To cater this need, the hair gels are very important and various companies are coming up with more innovations and varieties.

Conducts Overall HAIR GEL Market Segmentation:

By Product (Water, Cream),

(Water, Cream), Gender ( Male, Female),

Male, Female), Application (Curly Hair, Straight Hair),

(Curly Hair, Straight Hair), Distribution Channel (Warehouse Clubs, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Variety Stores, Online Retail, Department Stores, Others),

The HAIR GEL report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, L’Oréal Paris launched a new hair care brand line Elvive which helps in reviving all kinds of hair damage. This strategy has helped in expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

In December 2017, Kao USA Inc. signed an agreement for acquiring Oribe Hair Care, LLC to its impressive stable & luxury brand range. This strategy would help in the expansion of company and also would enhance its customer base.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising preference of foreign brands among the working women and men is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing number of fashion concerned people across the world is also expected to stimulate the market growth

Lack of awareness regarding different latest and creative styles is expected to restrain the market growth

Growing awareness related to the possible side-effects of using chemicals is also expected to hamper the market growth

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Hair Gel market.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Hair Gel market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Hair Gel Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Hair Gel Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Hair Gel Revenue by Countries

10 South America Hair Gel Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Hair Gel by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

