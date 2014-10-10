Venous Stents Market report is a significant manual for the associations and various individuals who are invigorated in acknowledging Venous Stents in-depth knowledge. The report is a far reaching examination of the business regions ground breaking plots, industry redesign drivers, and restrictions. It gives market projections for the coming years. When it comes to investigate the Healthcare industry and growing focused comprehension, syndicated information or reports can give the initial steps into seeing new chances or may even start new thoughts for research. Also, the data given in this Venous Stents report can incorporate industry patterns or understanding that helps to give a clear picture of market scenario.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global venous stents market accounted to US$ 829.0 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 1,727.4 Mn by 2025.

Market Insights

Technological Advancements in Stent Technology

Advancement in the field of stent technology has equally enhanced the market for venous stents. Many industry players have come up with innovative types of venous stents in last few years. The defects and technical shortcomings for performing venous stenting procedures have led to a revolution of the newer nitinol stents. For instance, in January 2018, Medtronic plc. broadcasted an initiation of its investigational device exemption (IDE) study for the Abre, its venous self-expanding stent system. The new abre stent is developed for permanent implant in the iliofemoral vein. Upon placement of the Abre stent, the stent offers optimized balance of strength and flexibility to exert an outward force and open the vein.

Key Competitors In Market are Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R Bard (acquired by BD), Jotech GMBH (acquired by Cryolife, Inc.), Cook, W.L Gore & Associates, Optimed Medizinische Instrumente GMBH, Medtronic, Medica Germany GMBH & Co. KG, Cordis (acquired by Cardinal Health)

Strategic Insights

Acquisitions and approvals were observed as the most adopted strategy in global venous stents industry. Few of the acquisitions and approvals made by the players in the market are listed below:

2018: In August, 2018, Boston Scientific Corporation signed an agreement to acquire VENITI, Inc. Veniti Inc. is a privately held company that has developed and markets VICI VENOUS STENT System for treating venous obstructive disease.

2018: In July, 2018, C.R Bard received FDA approval for its Covera Vascular Covered Stent. The stent is used for the treatment of narrowing (stenosis) or blockage of blood flow of vein. The stent self-expands against the vein and allows the blood to flow.

Market segmentation:

Venous Stents Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology (Wallstent Technology and Iliac Vein Stent Technology); Application (Legs, Chest and Abdomen); Disease (Post Thrombotic Syndrome, Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis, May-Thurner Syndrome, Hemodialysis/Arteriovenous Fistulae and Others); and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Points Covered in The Report:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

