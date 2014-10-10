Global N-Methyl-2-pyrollidone Market By Product (Reagent Grade, Electronics Grade, Industrial Grade, Standard Grade), Application (Electronics, Petrochemical Processing, Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Paints & Coatings, Industrial Cleaners, Others),

N-methyl-2-pyrollidone market is expected to reach USD 1097.27 million by 2027 witnessing growth at a rate of 6.90% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. This c report provides complete analysis of the market on global and regional level. It inspects the development rate and the market value dependent on the market elements and growth initiating factors. The market players are profiled and their improvement strategies are separated so as to manage new participants as well as set up players. It likewise features the top to bottom investigation of different unequivocal parameters. This N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone report also offers various methodologies for boosting the presentation of the organizations.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, J.K chemicals, Eastman Chemical Company, BASF SE, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Ashland, Shandong Qingyun Changxin Chemical Science-Tech Co., Ltd., Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd., Puyang Guangming Chemicals Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Realsun Chemical Co.,Ltd., BALAJI AMINES, Binzhou City Zhanhua District Ruian Chemical Co., Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc. among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

N-methyl-2-pyrollidone is defined as an organic chemical compound that contains five-members of lactam compound and is characterized as being a colourless liquid substance. It has the capability of forming homogenous solutions with various organic solvents as well as water due to its property of being miscible.

Increased demands for the compound from the pharmaceutical industries amid growth of the healthcare and associated industries will impede the growth of N-methyl-2-pyrollidone market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The increasing utilization of the compound from the developing regions of the world amid rising levels of industrialization and enhancement of industries will also prove to be a significant factor for the market’s growth. The market is also expected to experience the positive effects considering the rise in demands for lithium-ion batteries which has seen the manufacturers enhance their production capabilities subsequently inducing a high growth rate for N-methyl-2-pyrollidone.

Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Market Scope and Market Size

Global N-methyl-2-pyrollidone market is segmented on the basis of product and application. The growth among these segments will help the users analyse niche pockets of market enhancement and help provide the basis for formulating different strategies to approach the market to identify target your own individual segments in the markets.

On the basis of product, the global N-methyl-2-pyrollidone market is segmented into four kinds as reagent grade, electronics grade, industrial grade and standard grade.

The N-methyl-2-pyrollidone market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities, niches into multiple applications. The application are segmented as electronics, petrochemical processing, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, paints & coatings, industrial cleaners, others.

