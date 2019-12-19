Global Polytetrafluoroethylene Market, By Form (Granular/Molded Powder, Fine Powder, Dispersion, Micronized Powder), By End-User (Chemical & Industrial Processing, Automotive & Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Global Polytetrafluoroethylene Market is expected to reach USD 2.96 billion by 2025, from USD 1.93 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Research report is an exhibited wellspring of information and data that gives a broader and insightful perspective on the present market patterns, circumstances, opportunities and status. SWOT analysis have been performed while planning this Polytetrafluoroethylene market report alongside numerous other standard strides of looking into, dissecting and gathering information. The Polytetrafluoroethylene report gives estimations of CAGR values, market drivers and market limitations about the ABC business which are useful for the organizations for decision making.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Chemours, Dongyue, Daikin, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, 3M, Asahi Glass Company, Halopolymer, Shanghai 3f New Materials Company, Solvay, Zhejiang Juhua, Shamrock Technologies, Jiangsu Meilan Chemical, Dupont, Mitsui Fluorochemicals, Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry, Micro Powders, Hubei Everflon Polymer, Quadrant, Chenguang R.I.C.I., Zeus Inc., Halo Polymers, Arkema SA, AGC Chemicals Americas, Inc., Halopolymer Ojsc, Saint-Gobain among others.

Polytetrafluoroethylene is a fluoropolymer formed by the polymerization of monomer tetrafluoroethylene in presence of a catalyst. It is found in many product types extending from flexible foam to elastomers and from rigid foams to solid compositions. Polytetrafluoroethylene’s features consist of high chemical inertness, excellent heat resistance, optimum dielectric properties and low frictional coefficient. It is also combined with other materials such as glass fibers, carbon and graphite to improve its mechanical and chemical properties. It is a synthetic high molecular weight fluorocarbon comprising carbon and fluorine atoms. Furthermore, PTFE is well known as ‘Teflon’ a registered brand of DuPont often used in cookware and other applications.

Major Market Drivers & Restraint:

High demand from end-use industries

Increasing demand in emerging countries

Rise in use of reprocessed PTFE

Stringent environmental regulations

High demand in medical applications

Market Segmentation: Global Polytetrafluoroethylene Market

The global polytetrafluoroethylene market is segmented based on form, end-user and geographical segments.

Based on form, the global polytetrafluoroethylene market is segmented into oxidation of granular/molded powder, fine powder, dispersion, micronized powder and others.

On the basis of end-user, the global polytetrafluoroethylene market is classified into chemical & industrial processing, automotive & aerospace, electrical & electronics, building & construction, consumer goods and others. Chemical & industrial processing is further sub-segmented into chemical processing, oil & gas, pharmaceutical and others. Automotive & aerospace is further sub-segmented into automotive and aerospace.

Based on geography, the global polytetrafluoroethylene market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Polytetrafluoroethylene Market

The global polytetrafluoroethylene market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of polytetrafluoroethylene market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

