Global Polystyrene Market By Grade {General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS), High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS) and Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) (Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)}, Form (Foams, Films & Sheets and Others), End-User (Automotive, Packaging, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Others) and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global polystyrene market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 39.94 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026 The examination and investigation completed in this Polystyrene Market report helps customers to find developing business sector, the product demand and the customer’s view regarding the product. To transform complex market bits of knowledge into more straightforward variant, entrenched apparatuses and systems are utilized for utilized in this Polystyrene) Market report.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH, Total, Trinseo, BASF SE, SABIC, SIBUR, HIRSCH Servo AG, ACH Foam Technologies, Inc., Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp., Chi Mei Corporation, KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL, Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., Flint Hills Resources among others

Polystyrene is an odourless, tasteless, rigid thermoplastic which is used in applications in the following major markets like packaging, consumer/institutional goods, electrical/electronic goods, building/construction, furniture, industrial/machinery, and transportation. The application of the polystyrene is in the automotive EPP parts, construction, consumer products and others.

Market Drivers:

High penetration of polystyrene in the electronics and appliances industry drives the market growth

Increasing plastic consumption and rapid urbanization is also enhancing the growth of the market

Growing demand for insulation materials from construction and packaging industries acts as a market driver

Growing packaging industry is another factor boosting this market growth

Market Restraints:

Rapid fluctuation in raw material price is hampering the market growth

Various disposal related issues with polystyrene material and its negative scrap value can hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Polystyrene Market

By Grade

General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS)

High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)

Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)



By Form

Foams

Films & Sheets

Others

By End-User

Automotive

Packaging

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



This Polystyrene report contains market data that provides a detailed analysis of the ABC industry and its impact based on applications and on different geographical regions, and systemic analysis of growth trends and future prospects. Furthermore, this market research report presents delegate overview of the market in following terms; identify industry trends, measure brand awareness, potency and insights and offers competitive intelligence. It covers a thorough study of current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics. All the data, statistics and information is backed up by well established analysis tools which include SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Being an excellent in quality, Polystyrene market research report gains customer confidence and trust.

What the research report offers:

Market definition of the global Polystyrene market along with the analysis of different influencing factors like drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Extensive research on the competitive landscape of global Polystyrene – market.

Identification and analysis of micro and macro factors that are and will effect on the growth of the market.

A comprehensive list of key market players operating in the global Polystyrene

Analysis of the different market segments such as type, size, applications, and end-users.

It offers a descriptive analysis of demand-supply chaining in the global Polystyrene

Statistical analysis of some significant economics facts

Figures, charts, graphs, pictures to describe the market clearly.

Table of Content:

Global Polystyrene Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Polystyrene Market International Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Polystyrene Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Continue To TOC…..

