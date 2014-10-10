Hair Color Products Market 2019: Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Impact of Drivers, Key Vendors, Types, Applications, Forecast by Focusing Companies L’Oréal Paris, COMBE, AVEDA CORP., Kao Corporation, Hoyu Co., Ltd
Global hair color products market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing beauty awareness among population and rising demand for natural hair colors are the factor for the growth of this market.
Global Hair Color Products Market By Product Type (Powder Hair Color\Hair Dye, Crème Form, Bleachers, Highlighters, Tone-On-Tone Colorants, Other), Usage (Permanent Hair Color, Semi-Permanent Hair Color, Temporary Hair Color, Hair Highlights and Bleach), Composition (Organic/Natural/Herbal, Chemical), Distribution Channel (Warehouse Clubs, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Variety Stores, Online Retail, Department Stores, Others), End- User (Women, Men), Formulation (TDS/TD Formulation, PPD Formulation, Other), Application (Total Grey Coverage, Roots Touch-Up, Highlighting, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Definition: Global Hair Color Products Market
Hair color is a compound which is applied on hair whose main function is to add color to them. They are majorly used to hide the grey air, highlight some selected part of the hair, and restores the original care and to make the hair more attractive. This can be done by both professionals or at home. These hair colors are either uses natural, organic and herbal ingredients or uses chemicals.
Top Key Players:
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA,
- L’Oréal Paris,
- COMBE, AVEDA CORP.,
- Kao Corporation,
- Hoyu Co., Ltd,
- Godrej Consumer Products Limited,
- Mcilpack Inc,
- Prem Henna,
- Indus Valley,
- OJYA Natural,
- EXIM INDIA COSMETICS COMPANY,
- Impressions Cosmetic,
- Berina Professionals.,
- Color Mate,
- MADISON REED, INC,
- Streax,
- Teluca Inc,
- Indus Valley.,
- Sapphire Finpro International.,
- among others.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing demand of hair color products by aging population will drive the market growth
- Rising urbanization and changing lifestyle will also enhance the growth of this market
- Growing trend of hair highlighting will also propel the market growth
- Increasing concern about hair health will also contribute as a factor driving this market growth
Market Restraints:
- Toxic chemicals causes eye irritation this factor will restrain the market growth
- Strict government regulation associated with the use of chemical in production of hair color will also restrict the market growth
Key Developments in the Market:
- In May 2019, L’Oréal announced the launch of their new at-home product for hair coloring called Color&Co. It offers a hair therapy formula that has been developed specifically for each client. The main aim of the launch of is to provide personalized experience to the customers
- In August 2018, L’Oréal announced the acquisition of Logocos Naturkosmetik AG. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their position in the natural ingredients and will be able to provide organic cosmetics in Western Europe. This will strengthen their position in the market and will also expand their portfolio
Market Segmentations:
Global Hair Color Products Market is segmented on the basis of
- Product Type
- Usage
- Composition
- Distribution Channel
- End-User
- Formulation
- Application
- Geography
Market Segmentations in Details:
By Product Type
- Powder Hair Color\Hair Dye
- Crème Form
- Bleachers
- Highlighters
- Tone-On-Tone Colorants
- Other
By Usage
- Permanent Hair Color
- Semi-Permanent Hair Color
- Temporary Hair Color
- Hair Highlights and Bleach
By Composition
- Organic/Natural/Herbal
- Chemical
By Distribution Channel
- Warehouse Clubs
- Convenience Stores
- Specialist Retailers
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Variety Stores
- Online Retail
- Department Stores
- Others
By End- User
- Women
- Men
By Formulation
- TDS/TD Formulation
- PPD Formulation
- Other
By Application
- Total Grey Coverage
- Roots Touch-Up
- Highlighting
- Others
By Geography
North America
- US.
- Canada,
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Analysis: Global Hair Color Products Market
Global hair color products market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hair color products market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
