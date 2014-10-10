The market analysis and insights included in the Candy market report presents key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is an essential source of guidance which provides right direction to the companies and individuals interested in the industry. To prosper in this competitive market place, businesses are highly benefited if they adopt innovative solutions such as this Candy market research report. This wide-ranging market research report acts as a backbone for the success of business in any sector. The market drivers and restraints have been explained in the report with the use of SWOT analysis.

Global candy market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing urbanization and rising product innovations are the major factor for the growth.

Global Candy Market By Product Type (Chocolate Candy, Non- Chocolate Candy), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specalist Retailers, Online Retail, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Candy Market

Candy or lollies is a food which is usually made from the main ingredients sugar. These candies are available in different shapes and are available in small bite sizes. Usually flavors and colors are added and made by boiling sugar to the required consistency. Toffees, gums, jellies, nougat, caramel and other are some of the common types of the candies. These candies are highly in demand during the festive season and are highly consumed by children. Many candy have nuts, fruits, almonds and other added to them to enhance the taste.

Top Key Players:

THE HERSHEY COMPANY,

Nestlé,

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.,

General Mills Inc.,

Mondelēz International,

Kellogg NA Co,

Mars, Incorporated,

pladis global,

LOTTE CONFECTIONARY CO.LTD.,

August Storck,

Perfetti Van Melle,

HARIBO of America, Inc,

Arcor,

Ferrero,

Cloetta,

Sweet Candy Company.,

THE BANG CANDY COMPANY,

Quality Candy Company,

Muskoka Candy Company,

The Ferrero Group.,

palmer-candy.,

SUGARFINA INC.,

Jelly Belly Candy Company

Market Drivers:

Increasing disposable income will drive the market growth

Rising demand from children and young population will also accelerate the market growth

Growing popularity of dark chocolate will also propel growth of this market

Rising expenditure capability of the customers will also enhance the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing health awareness among population will restrain market

Changing preferences in population will also restrict the market growth

Rising obesity and diabetes due to high sugar content in candy will also hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Bazooka Candy Brands announced the launch of their new Ring Pop Gummy Gems which consist of sour gel on the inside and sweet gummy outside. It also has used new 3D technology so that it can provide 2-in-1 candy experience. The main aim of the launch is to meet the needs of the candy lovers

In October 2018, Hershey India announced the launch of their new chocolate Hershey’s Kisses which is a milk chocolate. The main aim of the launch is to expand their business in India. This new chocolate will be available in South India as one-third of the chocolate market of India is in South and later they are planning to cover other parts of the country

In September 2017, Pecan Deluxe Candy announced the launch of their new bubble gum-flavoured popping candy. This new candy can be combines with doughnuts, ice cream, cakes and other bakery lines. These new candies have fat coating to form a moisture barrier and other coating so that the popping sensation can be maintained. The main aim of the launch is to meet the rising demand of the customer

Market Segmentations:

Global Candy Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Distribution Channel

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product Type

Chocolate Candy

Non- Chocolate Candy

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specalist Retailers

Online Retail

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Candy Market

Global candy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of candy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

