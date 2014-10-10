The market analysis and insights included in the Nail Products market report presents key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is an essential source of guidance which provides right direction to the companies and individuals interested in the industry. To prosper in this competitive market place, businesses are highly benefited if they adopt innovative solutions such as this Nail Products market research report. This wide-ranging market research report acts as a backbone for the success of business in any sector. The market drivers and restraints have been explained in the report with the use of SWOT analysis.

Global nail products market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing concern for healthy nails and growing popularity for non- toxic nail products are the factor for the growth of this market.

Global Nail Products Market By Product Type (Nail Polish, Nail Accessories, Nail Polish Remover, Nail Treatment, Nail Strengtheners, Other Products), Sales Type (Bulk, Packaged), Distribution Channel (Retailers, Salon, Online), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Nail Products Market

Nail products are those products which are specially designed to protect the nails, make them healthy, color them and to soften & condition cuticles. Nail polish, nail treatments, nail strengtheners, nail accessories and other are some of the common nail products which are used. The main function of these nail products is to keep the nail clean & dry so that they can prevent the bacteria and other infectious organisms to get collected in the nails.

Top Key Players:

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES,

Creative Nail Design, Inc.,

Fiabila,

L’Oréal,

California Chemical Specialties.,

Delia Cosmetics.,

NSI Nails,

Coty – OPI Inc.,

Shree Product,

Sugan Cosmetics,

essie,

Piggy Paint, LLC,

Nykaa E-Retail Pvt. Ltd,

ART OF BEAUTY INC,

com,

Lakmé Cosmetics,

SUGAR Cosmetics.,

BlueHeaven Cosmetics,

Nails inc. limited,

A Luxury Brand Partners (LBP) Company,

Revlon,

Sally Hansen

among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing disposable income will drive the market growth

Growing demand for nail polish to make nails attractive will also enhance the growth of this market

Rising popularity of low chemical and natural nail color will also propel the market growth

Increasing number of salons will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Increasing awareness regarding the bad effects of chemicals on nails will restrain the market growth

Health risk associated with the use of gel nail polish will also hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, Cosmetics LK announced the acquisition of Prolana so they can serve their customer with high quality and safe products for nails. With the safe, effective and reliable products of the Prolana company will be able to strengthen their position in the market

In June 2016, Revlon announced the acquisition of Cutex. This acquisition will help the company to expand their product portfolio and will also strengthen their position in the market. With Cutex, the company will be able to advance their nail polish removers and provide better solutions to their customer

Market Segmentations:

Global Nail Products Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Sales Type

Distribution Channel

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product Type

Nail Polish

Nail Accessories

Nail Polish Remover

Nail Treatment

Nail Strengtheners

Other Products

By Sales Type

Bulk

Packaged

By Distribution Channel

Retailers

Salon

Online

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Nail Products Market

Global nail products market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nail products market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

