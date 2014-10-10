Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Edge Computing 2026 By-Data Bridge Market Research

For an effectual business growth, companies must adopt market research report such as Edge Computing which has become quite vital in this rapidly changing marketplace. The most up to date market insights and analysis performed in this report brings marketplace clearly into focus. This market research study analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors in the ABC industry. This market report highlights key market dynamics, current market scenario and future prospects of the sector. Edge Computing market report studies consumption of market, top players involved, sales, price, revenue and market share with volume and value for each region

Global Edge Computing Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.11 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 21.69 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 33.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing adoption of IoT and overload on cloud infrastructure.

Research strategies and tools used of Edge Computing Market:

This Edge Computing market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

Details Key Players of Edge Computing Market -:

The report incorporates key player profiles along with the information of the strategies they are adopting to remain ahead in the competition.

List of few players are-: Nokia, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Dell, Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, SixSq Sàrl, FogHorn Systems, Vasona Networks Inc., MachineShop Inc., Saguna Networks Ltd., Vapor IO, Violin Systems LLC, Aricent Inc., ADLINK Technology Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, and SAP SE.

Drivers & Restraints of Edge Computing Market-:

Market Drivers:

Widespread usage and adoption of IoT leading to overload on cloud foundation is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing levels of adoption and applications in a number of different industry verticals is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns pertaining to hacks and cyber security in edge computing is expected to restrain the market growth

Due to the modern nature of edge computing there is a lack of standardization and issues in operations and integration of edge computing, this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Several market drivers, market restraints, along with opportunities and challenges are taken into consideration under market overview which gives valuable insights to businesses for taking right actions. Businesses can surely rely upon this first-class market report to accomplish an utter success.

Breakdown of Edge Computing Market-:

The Edge Computing market report performs segmentation which is done on the basis of type, end-user, and manufacturers and applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Global Edge Computing Market, By Component (Hardware, Gateways, Micro Data Centers, Platform, Solution, Services), Technology (Mobile Edge Computing, Fog Computing), Application (Smart Cities, Location Services, Analytics, Environmental Monitoring, Optimized Local Content, Data Caching, Augmented Reality, Others), Organization Size (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation, Government & Public, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utilities, Telecom & IT, Retail, Others)

Regional Insights-

Regional analysis helps the market players to take an exhaustive assessment of the Edge Computing market region wise so that it becomes easy for them to distinguish and investigate the developing pattern and hidden opportunities all over the world.

Regional Coverage of the Market

South America

North America

Middle east and Africa

Asia and Pacific region

Europe

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Edge Computing Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Edge Computing Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Edge Computing Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Edge Computing Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Edge Computing Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Edge Computing Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Edge Computing Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Edge Computing by Countries

Continued….

Report synopsis

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it.

Industry Chain Suppliers of Edge Computing market with Contact Information

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

In-depth market segmentation

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2018-2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

