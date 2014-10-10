Over the years, the aircraft fleet has significantly increased which resulted in the increasing installation of electrical and electronic equipment. Further, the rising focus on safety of the aircraft is expected to propel the market demand for aircraft wire and cables. The rapid expansion of the aviation sector globally and growing adoption of advanced technologies for the smooth functioning of aircraft is supplementing the growth of the market significantly.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006439/

GLOBAL AIRCRAFT WIRE AND CABLE MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Aircraft Wire and Cable Market – By Type

Cable

Wire

Harness

Global Aircraft Wire and Cable Market – By Aircraft Type

Commercial

Military

Global Aircraft Wire and Cable Market – By Fit Type

Line Fit

Retrofit

Global Aircraft Wire and Cable Market – By Application

Power Transfer

Data Transfer

Flight Control System

Avionics

Lighting

Global Aircraft Wire and Cable Market – By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South America (SAM)

Companies Mentioned in Global Aircraft Wire and Cable Market

A.E. Petsche Company

Ametek, Inc.

Amphenol Aerospace

Carlisle Interconnect Technologies

Collins Aerospace

PIC Wire & Cable

Radiall

Nexans

TE Connectivity

W.L. Gore and Associates, Inc.

Strategic Insights

The market players present in Aircraft Wire and Cable Market are mainly focusing on global expansion by mergers & acquisition, and introducing new manufacturing facility. By signing partnership, contracts, joint ventures, funding, and inaugurating new offices across the world permit the companies to maintain its brand name globally. Few of the recent developments are listed below;

2019: SmartSky Networks selected Gore’s vapor-sealed 7 Series for their new inflight connectivity system to provide travelers with a true 4G LTE air-to-ground connection in aircraft.

2019: W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. announced the new GORE Fiber Optic Cables, 1.8 mm Simplex with high impact-resistance for extreme defense aircraft environments. This version is proven to exceed new stringent JN1177 and EN4641-301 industry standards for more durability while maintaining high-bandwidth data and video transmission on 10-Gb avionics networks.

2018: Amphenol Borisch Technologies (ABT) invested USD 3.7 million to expand its operations in Kentwood, Michigan.

Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006439/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

Email Id: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone : +1-646-491-9876