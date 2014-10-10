The Global Biomarker Technologies Market is expected to reach USD 89.47 billion by 2025, from USD 31.81 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in the biomarker technologies market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Qiagen N.V., Illumina, GE, Biomérieux SA, Merck & Co., Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Biomarker Technologies, Inc., Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Myriad Genetics, Sysmex Corporation, Hologic, Quest Diagnostics among others.

Key Developments in the Market: Global Biomarker Technologies Market

Recently a microfluidic capillary immunoassay platform for fast and highly sensitive measurement of biomarkers has been developed by the Bioanalytical Microsystems Laboratory at IMTEK (Institute of Microsystem Technology). This micro-ELISA system combines microfluidic capillary channel (immobilization cell) where the primary antibodies are coated covalently with an electrochemical detection system.

Competitive Analysis:

The global biomarker technologies market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of biomarker technologies market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing diagnostic applications of biomarkers

Increasing R&D funding for pharma and biotech companies

Increasing number of CROs and low cost of clinical trials in developing countries

High prevalence of cancer

High capital investments and low cost-benefit ratio

Poorly suited regulatory and reimbursement systems

Technical issues related to sample collection and storage

Market Segmentation: Global Biomarker Technologies Market

The global biomarker technologies market is segmented based on test type, product, profiling technology, application, research area and geographical segments.

Based on test type, the market is segmented into solid biopsy and liquid biopsy.

On the basis of product, the market is classified into consumables, instruments, services and software/informatics.

On the basis of profiling technology, the market is segmented into immunoassay, PCR, imaging technologies, mass spectrometry, NGS, chromatography, cytogenetics and other profiling technologies.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into biomarker identification, validation & development research and routine biomarker-based tests.

The biomarker identification, validation & development research are further segmented on the basis of products into consumables, instruments, services and software. The routine biomarker-based tests are also further segmented on the basis of products into consumables, instruments, services and software.

On the basis of research area, the market is classified into genomics, proteomics, metabolomics and other research areas. The metabolomics market segment is further sub segmented into metabolic flux, lipidomics and others.

Based on geography the global biomarker technologies market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

