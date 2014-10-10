Global cell dissociation market is expected to reach USD 553.5 million by 2025, from USD 214.2 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Cell dissociation research report takes into consideration several industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company. The estimations of CAGR values are quite essential which helps businesses decide upon the investment value over the time period. The market insights and analysis about Biotech And Research industry, performed in this cell dissociation market research report are based upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can depend confidently. Thus, the report aids to concentrate on the more important aspects of the market.

Some of the major players operating in the global cell dissociation market are BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd , GE Healthcare , Merck KGaA, ATCC, REPROCELL Inc., ALSTEM, CellSystems Biotechnologie Vertrieb GmbH, Biological Industries USA, Inc., Pelobiotech, BrainBits, LLC, Labochema, Himedia Laboratories, Biocompare, Pan-Biotech, Gemini Bio-Products, Miltenyi Biotec, Stemcell Technologies among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Cell Dissociation Market

The global cell dissociation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cell dissociation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising R&D expenditure in biopharmaceutical companies

Increasing government funding for cancer research

Emergence of advanced tissue dissociation enzyme products

Acceptance of enzyme-free dissociation products over enzymatic dissociation products

Occurrences of high decontamination with bacteria

Market Segmentation: Global Cell Dissociation Market

The global cell dissociation market is segmented based on product, type, tissue, end user and geographical segments.

Based on product, the global cell dissociation market is segmented into enzymatic dissociation products, non-enzymatic dissociation products and instruments & accessories. Enzymatic dissociation products are further sub segmented into collagenase, trypsin, papain, elastase, dnase, hyaluronidase and other enzymes.

The global cell dissociation market is segmented into connective tissue, epithelial tissue and others on the basis of tissue.

On the basis of type, the global cell dissociation market is segmented into tissue dissociation and cell detachment.

On the basis of application, the global cell dissociation market is segmented into antibody production, veterinary applications, cell culture maintenance, immunoassays and others.

On the basis of end user, the global cell dissociation market is classified into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research & academic institutes and others.

Based on geography the global cell dissociation market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

