Harvesting Robot Market Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. Harvesting Robot Market report presents a complete assessment of covering future trend, Latest Trend, current growth factors, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, business scenario, size and share of Major Competitors such as Autonomous Solutions Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Deepfield Robotics, DeLaval Inc., Deere & Company, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and others

Global Harvesting Robot Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 29.43 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 130.56 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20.57% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing food demands from the consumer is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing popularity of the solar- powered crop harvesting robots is the major factor driving the market.

Increasing focus on the farm mechanism is driving market.

High maintenance of the machine is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the harvesting robot market are Cerescon BV, Energid Technologies Corporation, Green Robot Machinery Pvt. Ltd, Harvest Automation others

Segmentation:

By Products (Fruits and Vegetable Harvesting Robots, Grain Harvesting Robots),

(Fruits and Vegetable Harvesting Robots, Grain Harvesting Robots), By Applications (Dairy Management, Irrigation Management, Harvest Management, Soil Management, Inventory Management),

(Dairy Management, Irrigation Management, Harvest Management, Soil Management, Inventory Management), Based on the geography (North America, South America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle east and Africa, Europe)

Competitive Landscape:

Global harvesting robot market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of harvesting robot market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

