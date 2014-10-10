Global Restorative Dentistry Market, By Product (Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics, Restorative Equipment), End Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Dental Schools & Research Institutes), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Global Restorative Dentistry Market is expected to reach USD 21.27 million by 2025, from USD 14.64 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.0%during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The report gives most significant details of the Global Restorative Dentistry Market with the help of a thorough and specialized analysis. Defined in a ground-up manner, the report presents an extensive overview of the market based on the factors that are anticipated to have a considerable and measurable impact on the market’s developmental situations over the forecast period.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, COLTENE Group, Septodont Holding, Voco GmbH, Ultradent Products,Inc, Zimmer Biomet, Institut Straumann AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, 3M , Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, SDI Limited SHOFU DENTAL, BISCO, Inc.,Datenschutz, Henry Schein, Inc., BOTISS, KaVo Kerr, Keystone Dental, Inc., Jensen Dental, VITA, Zhermack SpA, Zubler, among others.

Market Definition: Global Restorative Dentistry Market

Restorative dentistry is the study, diagnosis and management of teeth disease and supporting structure of teeth. It includes endodontics, periodontics and prosthodontics and these are basically used in sealants/filling, inlays, onlays,crown/bridges,CAD/CAM,VENEERS.

As per the Hispanic Dental Association in 2015 purchasing power of restorative dentistry has approximately USD 1.5 million. In 2013, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. has acquired Kulzer company dental division. By this acquisition company developed research and development activity and international activities in dental sector. By working with Mitsui Chemicals, Inc, it had good track record in research and development, Kulzer goal to develop new innovation solutions for dental practices and laboratories.

According to the American Academy of Dental Implant in 2015, around 15 million people went to the dental clinic for crown and bridge replacement in the U.S and around 3 million people implant of their teeth each year.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing number of dental practices.

New digital density technology.

Rising demand for cosmetic dentistry and implant.

Increasing number of dental tourism.

High cost of product hinders the growth of this market.

Less reimbursement of dental procedure restrains this market.

Market Segmentation: Global Restorative Dentistry Market

The global restorative dentistry market is segmented based on product, end user and geographical segments.

Based on product, the market is segmented into restorative materials, implants, prosthetics, restorative equipment.

Based on restorative materials, the market is further segmented into direct restorative materials, indirect restorative materials.

Based on direct restorative materials, the market is further segmented into amalgam, composites, glass Ionomers, other direct restorative materials.

Based on indirect restorative materials, the market is further segmented into metal-ceramic, ceramic other indirect restorative materials.

Based on restorative dentistry, the market is further segmented into CAD/CAM systems, hand pieces, rotary instruments, light curing equipment, casting devices, mixing devices, furnaces, articulating equipment.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories, dental schools & research institutes.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2018, Inverness Graham (U.S.) acquired Vista Dental (U.S.).By this acquisition, company enhanced the business growth in the dental restorative market.

In 2017, Dentsply Sirona (U.S.) acquired RTD (France) company. By this acquisition, company acquired outstanding shares of RTD. According to agreement, Dentsply Sirona continued to support and growth of brand and private label business of RTD.

Competitive Analysis: Global Restorative Dentistry Market

The global restorative dentistry market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of restorative dentistry market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Restorative Dentistry Market

Research Methodology: Global Restorative Dentistry Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others

Table of Content:

Global Restorative Dentistry Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Restorative Dentistry Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Restorative Dentistry Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Continue To TOC…..

