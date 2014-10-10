Global Recycled Glass Market By Source (Deposit, Buy Back/Drop Off, Curb-Side), Product (Cullet, Crushed Glass, Glass Powder), Application (Glass Bottles & Containers, Flat Glass, Fiberglass, Highway Beads, Abrasives, Fillers, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global recycled glass market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 5.23 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026

Data Bridge Market Research has added a new report to its source. The report is titled “Recycled Glass Market Research Report 2019” and accelerates a wide-ranging and focused look into this market. Market size is concluded through detailed study and examination through subordinate research.

The report gives most significant details of the Global Recycled Glass Market with the help of a thorough and specialized analysis. Defined in a ground-up manner, the report presents an extensive overview of the market based on the factors that are anticipated to have a considerable and measurable impact on the market’s developmental situations over the forecast period

Market Definition: Global Recycled Glass Market

Recycled glass is basically any form of glass that is manufactured from the waste glass forms and other materials due to the 100% recyclable nature of glass products. These products have the capability of being recycled any number of times without any variations in quality. Although, recycled glass only consists of certain percentage of waste glass with the mixture of other material to give it the form of variations in end-product.

Market Drivers:

Lower energy consumption associated with the manufacturing of these products is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Presence of certain regulations and compliances for the usage of recycled glass from authorities to conserve the usage of new raw materials is expected to drive the growth of the market

Presence of monetization policies & subsidies for recycling glass; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Large financial and labour costs associated with the manufacturing of the product is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Complications associated with the recycling of glass as not all glass products are recyclable in nature and need to be segregated before recycling can be initiated; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Global Recycled Glass Market Segmentation:

By Source

Deposit

Buy Back/Drop Off

Curb-Side

By Product

Cullet Clear Cullet Amber Cullet Green Cullet

Crushed Glass

Glass Powder

By Application

Glass Bottles & Containers

Flat Glass

Fiberglass

Highway Beads

Abrasives

Fillers

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2017, Littlejohn & Co., LLC announced that they had agreed to acquire Strategic Materials, Inc. This acquisition will enable Strategic Materials, Inc. to expand their expertise and promote sustainable recycling practices worldwide as the need for more environmental conserving operations is growing.

In August 2017, RETHMANN SE & CO. KG announced that they had received clearance from the Bundeskartellamt regarding the acquisition of two glass recycling companies based out of Belgium. The acquisition will provide greater glass recycling capabilities in Germany for RETHMANN, establishing them as the market leader in the area. The companies in question are G.R.I.-Glasrecycling NV and VSB Holding NV, both being acquired by the Vanswartenbrouck family.

Competitive Analysis:

Global recycled glass market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of recycled glass market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global recycled glass market are Strategic Materials, Inc.; United Resource Management; Vetropack; Ardagh Group S.A.; Owens-Illinois; Ngwenya Glass; BALCONES RESOURCES; Reiling GmbH & Co. KG; Heritage Glass, Inc.; GLASS RECYCLED SURFACES; Enva; RETHMANN SE & CO. KG; Harasco Corporation; Coloured Aggregates Inc.; Pace Glass; Verallia among others.

For growth of the market forecast, the report is commenced by approximating the size of the current market, giving a basic idea for predicting the future growth of the market. The impact analysis helps in collecting data on the future growth of the Recycled Glass market.

Geographically, this report is equipped with detail study of all the major geographic regions around the globe. The regions which are considered for the study are, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Recycled Glass market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis

Table of Content:

Global Recycled Glass Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Recycled Glass Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Recycled Glass Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Continue To TOC…..

