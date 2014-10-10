MARKET DEFINITION: PHARMACY AUTOMATION MARKET

Global Pharmacy Automation Market is expected to reach USD 11,826.42 million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such increased need of minimizing medication errors and introduction of decentralization of pharmacies.

KEY MARKET COMPETITORS: PHARMACY AUTOMATION MARKET

Some of the major players operating in this market are BD., Cerner Corporation, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Kuka Aktiengesellschaft, Omnicell, Inc., Capsa Healthcare, RxSafe, LLC, ARxIUM, Talyst, LLC., among others.

MARKET SEGMENTATION: PHARMACY AUTOMATION MARKET

Global Pharmacy Automation Market By Product (Automated Medication Dispensing Systems, Automated Packaging and Labeling Systems, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems, Automated Table-Top Counters), End-User (Retail Pharmacies, Inpatient Pharmacies, Outpatient Pharmacies, Pharmacy Benefit Management Organizations and Mail-Order Pharmacies), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025;

COMPANY ANALYSIS : PHARMACY AUTOMATION MARKET

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft:

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and headquartered in Augsburg, Germany. The company is involved in the manufacturing of robot-based automation solutions. The company operates through three business segments namely Systems, Swiss log and Robotics. Pharmacy automation products and services are offered in Systems. The products offered by company include robots systems and mobility.

Some of company’s subsidiaries are CMA Technology SR, Thompson Friction Welding Reis Group Holding Gmbh & Co. Kg (Germany), Bopp & Reuther Anlagen-Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH (Germany), KUKA de Mexico S.de R.L.de C.V. (Mexico) among others

The company has strong presence in Germany, North America, and Rest of Europe.

AMERISOURCEBERGEN:

AMERISOURCEBERGEN. was founded in 2001 and headquartered in Pennsylvania, U.S. It is involved in the development and distribution of pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services. The company operates through two business segments namely pharmaceutical distribution services and others. Pharmacy automation products and services are offered in pharmaceutical distribution services.

The company’s subsidiaries include Amerisourcebergen Specialty Group Canada (Canada), Amerisource Receivables Corp.(U.S.), International Physician Networks LLC (U.S.), Corrections Pharmacies of California L.P.(U.S.), World Courier Management Inc.(U.S) among others

The company is active in more than 150 countries.

Omnicell, Inc.:

Omnicell Inc. was founded in 1992 and headquartered in California, U.S. Omnicell INC. is involved in providing medication and supply management automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for healthcare organizations. The company operates through two business segments namely automation and analytics, and medication adherence. Pharmacy automation related product and services are offered under automation and analytics segment. Various products are offered by company such as pharmacy automation, IV solutions, medication dispensing, hospital supply chain management, enterprise platform technology, and performance centre and enterprise analytics among others. The company offers products and services to wide range of industries such as pharmacy, perioperative, materials management, information technology and healthcare executives.

The company is an ISO 14001:2004 certified for Environmental Management System (EMS)

The company has its subsidiaries namely Ateb Canada Ltd. (Canada), MTS Medication Technologies Limited (U.S.) Aesynt Incorporated (U.S.) among others. The geographical presence of this company is in U.S., Germany, China, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Slovenia and U.K. among others.

