MARKET INTRODUCTION

Drug Discovery Informatics enables the users to address large volume of data storage & management and processing & analyzing the obtained results. These drug discovery informatics platforms utilize bioinformatics algorithms for processing life science data and uses various in silico models for analyzing the data obtained.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Large volume of data procured by innovative methods and the need for an efficient tool to analyze this data are anticipated to drive the market of drug discovery informatics in the coming years. In recent years, various collaborations have been seen amongst the drug discovery informatics providers, which proves to be a major opportunity in the market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global healthcare IT market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of drug discovery informatics market with detailed market segmentation by product, usage, function, end user and geography. The global drug discovery informatics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading drug discovery informatics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global drug discovery informatics market is segmented on the basis of product, usage, function and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as services and software. On the basis of usage, the global drug discovery informatics market is segmented into in-house informatics and outsourced informatics. On the basis of function, the market is segmented into libraries & database preparations, molecular modelling, docking, lead generation informatics and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as contract research organizations (CROs), pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global drug discovery informatics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The drug discovery informatics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting drug discovery informatics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the drug discovery informatics market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the drug discovery informatics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from drug discovery informatics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for drug discovery informatics in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the drug discovery informatics market.

The report also includes the profiles of key drug discovery informatics market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

