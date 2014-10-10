MARKET INTRODUCTION

Drug screening is a technical process, performed for analyzing specimens such as hair, urine, oral fluids, breath and other samples. Drug screening aids in detection of drug or a chemical compound in the body. This process is applied in hospitals, drug testing centers, pain management centers as well as law enforcement agencies. Drug screening tests are also performed by companies and organizations on employees and athletes to check for drug abuse.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The consumption of alcohol and drugs has been increased during the previous years, which has been a matter of concern for various employers. Various government bodies have been providing funds for drug screening tests. These factors have fuelled the market of drug screening in the past years and the trend is expected to continue in the coming years as well. Development and adoption of new methods as well as devices for drug screening is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the market in the future years.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Drug Screening Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global medical device market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of drug screening market with detailed market segmentation by product type, sample, end users and geography. The global drug screening market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Drug screening market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global drug screening market is segmented on the basis of product type, sample and end user. Based on product type, the market is segmented as analytical instruments, rapid testing devices and consumables. On the basis of sample, the global drug screening market is segmented into breath, hair, oral fluid, urine and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as drug testing laboratories, drug treatment centers, criminal justice systems & law enforcement agencies, pain management centers, hospitals, individuals and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global drug screening market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The drug screening market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting drug screening market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the drug screening market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the drug screening market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from drug screening market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for drug screening in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the drug screening market

The report also includes the profiles of key drug screening market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

