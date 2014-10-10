Epigenetics market is segmented by technology, product, application and end user. Global epigenetics market, based on product the segment is segmented as reagents, kits, enzymes, instruments and consumables and bioinformatics tools. Global epigenetics market, based on the technology was segmented into histone modification, DNA methylation and other technologies. The epigenetics market, based on application was segmented into metabolic diseases, oncology, cardiovascular diseases and other applications. The epigenetics market, based on end user was segmented into contract research organizations, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.

The study of heritable changes in gene expression that do not involve changes to the underlying DNA sequence is known as epigenetics. A single or multiple change in phenotype without a changing the genotype which results affects the cells that can read the genes. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the epigenetics market. These stakeholders include hospitals, research institutes, medical device suppliers, diagnostic centers, academic institutes, market research, equipment manufacturers, and consulting firms.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the epigenetics market by technology, product, application, end user and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

The report analyzes factors affecting epigenetics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key epigenetics manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

The prominent players operating in the market of epigenetics across the globe includes Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Abcam plc, Agilent Technologies, Active Motif, QIAGEN, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., New England Biolabs (NEB), and Illumina, Inc. among others. For instance, in February, 2018 QIAGEN launches epigenetic breast cancer test in Europe. In November 2015 Abcam acquires AxioMx to access new growth opportunities and extend antibody leadership. Thus expanding its business in global epigenetics market.

