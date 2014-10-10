MARKET DEFINITION : GLOBAL MOBILE CARDIAC TELEMETRY (MCT) MARKET

Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) Market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The years considered for study are as mentioned below:

The global mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) market is a fragmented market which includes key players and local players. The market is growing owing to the favourable market scenario. The market has a prominent growth in upcoming years due to growing number of cardiac diseases and increased diagnostic yield of the MCT devices.

The market has witnessed developments in terms of merger and acquisitions or product launches to enhance the product portfolio to meet the rising demand of mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) market. For instance, In March 2019, Hill-Rom acquired Voalte, developer of smartphone solutions which supports simplifying caregiver communication. After the acquisition, the companies offer a single integrated solution for clients – providing mobile caregiver access to mobile information from intelligent hospital beds, health care call and patient surveillance technologies.

KEY MARKET COMPETITORS : MOBILE CARDIAC TELEMETRY (MCT) MARKET

BioTelemetry, Inc. has dominated the mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) market. The other key players in the market are Medicalgorithmics.com, The ScottCare Corporation, Medicomp Inc., nationalcardiac.com, ACSDiagnostics, Preventice Solutions, Inc., iRhythm Technologies, Inc., CorVitals, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Biotricity, Hill-Rom Services Inc., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Bittium, Cardiac Insight Inc. among others.

MARKET SEGMENTATION : GLOBAL MOBILE CARDIAC TELEMETRY (MCT) MARKET

Global mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) market is segmented into four notable segments which are based on the basis of technology, type, cellular connection and end user.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into lead based and patch based.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into single channel and multi-channel.

On the basis of cellular connection, the market is segmented into wireless (WIFI) and Bluetooth (BT).

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cardiac centers, independent diagnostic testing facility (IDTF) and home healthcare.

COMPANY ANALYSIS:

BioTelemetry, Inc.

BioTelemetry, Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, U.S., was founded in 1994. The company is leading in mobile and wireless medical technology industry. The product categories of the company include mobile cardiac telemetry, event monitoring, extended holter monitoring in which mobile cardiac telemetry is market focused category. The company has approx. 1500 employees.

In July 2017, BioTelemetry, Inc. has acquired a business that focuses on sophisticated electronic health systems, as well as wireless remote patient surveillance facilities, LifeWatch AG, which is a medical technology and solution business. In order to promote device innovation and grow in other chronic care areas, the company will utilize its fresh scale, leveraging the distinctive capacity of remote monitoring to improve care delivery.

The company has its global networks through direct sales representatives and distributors in the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific. The company has various subsidiaries such as Geneva Healthcare, Inc. (U.S.), Universal Medical Laboratory, Inc (Puerto Rico), Telcare (U.S.), CardioNet (U.S.), LifeWatch AG (Switzerland).

iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in California, U.S. was founded in 2008. The company focus on developing advanced systems for cardiology. The ownership of the company is public. The product categories of the company include Zio XT, Zio AT in which Zio AT is market focused category. The company has approx. 748 employees.

In December 2014, iRhythm Technologies, Inc. received CE Mark for ZIO Service. This CE Mark allows the business to commercialize in Europe, its ongoing long-term heart surveillance solution. The ZIO Service comprises of three parts which work together to achieve an effective and economic diagnosis of cardiac arrhythmias as digital cardiac healthcare solution.

The company has its global networks through direct sales representatives and distributors in the Canada, Germany, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Scotland, Spain, U.S. and U.K.

