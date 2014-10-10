Laboratory Information Management Systems Market report identifies the consumers’ needs and wants to deliver it more sincerely, effectively and efficiently than the competition. Easy to understand research method and employment of excellent tools and techniques make this Laboratory Information Management Systems market research report exceptional. The study takes into account drivers and restraints for the market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Clients get fluency with a nice combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology while using this Laboratory Information Management Systems report for the business growth. Data collection modules with large sample sizes are used to pull together data and perform base year analysis.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global laboratory information management systems market is expected to reach US$ 1,475.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 742.8 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2018-2025.



Laboratory information management systems market is segmented by type deployment, component, application, end user, and geography. Global laboratory information management systems market, based on the type was segmented into standalone systems and integrated systems.

Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) is a software that is used for managing various tasks in the laboratory including workflow management, integrate instruments, records management, logistics management, enterprise resource planning, decision making, privacy and security controls. Laboratories generate ample amount of data which can be managed through LIMS. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the laboratory information management systems market. These stakeholders include laboratory information management systems manufacturers, vendors, and distributors, research institutes and government organizations, venture capitalists and other government funding organizations, research and consulting firms, healthcare institutions and others.

Key Competitors In Market are

The major players operating in the laboratory information management systems market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., LabLynx, Inc., LABWORKS, Illumina, Inc., Abbott, LabVantage Solutions, Inc., Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc., Autoscribe Informatics, LabSoft LIMS by Computing Solutions, Inc., and LabWare among others. The market players are incorporating organic growth strategies such as introduction of new products into the market to sustain their global position in the highly competitive global laboratory information management systems market. For instance, in March 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific has introduced new lab automation technologies designed to streamline workflows, optimize productivity, and speed time to results.

MARKET SCOPE

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the laboratory information management systems market by type and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

Market segmentation:

Laboratory Information Management Systems Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type (Standalone, Integrated), Deployment (On-premise, Web-Based, and Cloud-Based), Application (Sample Management, Workflow Automation, Records Management, Logistics Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, and Decision Making) & End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations, and Other End Users) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Points Covered in The Report:

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned.

The production, sales, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

The growth factors of the market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

The application areas of the market are also discussed thus giving a broad idea about the market to the clients.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

