The global digital signage market industry, worth about $ 800 billion during 2017-2025, is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of + 8%.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are, Samsung Electronics,LG Electronics,Philips,Toshiba,Daktronics,Sony,Panasonic,NEC Display,Sharp,Planar Systems,Mitsubishi,Innolux,Advantech,Viewsonic,Cisco Systems Inc,Marvel and others

Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and focuses on continuous technology innovations are also strategies adopted by the major players. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application: Digital Signage Market

Education

Banking

Healthcare

Transportation

Retail

Corporate

By Component:Digital Signage Market

Hardware

Software

Service

By Type:Digital Signage Market

Kiosks

Digital posters

Video screens

Transparent LED screens

By Technology:Digital Signage Market

LCD

LED

Projection

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2019 to 2025

Short review On Table Of Content-

Chapter 1. Research Methodology

Chapter 2. Global Digital Signage Market Definition & Scope

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global Digital Signage Industry Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global Digital Signage Market by Application

Chapter 6. Global Digital Signage Market by Component

6.1. Market Snapshot

Chapter 7. Global Digital Signage Market by Type

Chapter 8. Global Digital Signage Market by Technology

Chapter 9. Global Digital Signage Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

