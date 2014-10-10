The market insights gained through this Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Market research analysis report facilitates more defined understanding of the market landscape, issues that may interrupt in the future, and ways to position definite brand excellently. With the meticulous competitor analysis covered in this Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Market report, businesses can gauge or analyse the strengths and weak points of the competitors which helps build superior business strategies for their own product. For in depth understanding of market and competitive landscape, this Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Market research report serves a lot of parameters and detailed data about ABC industry. Vendor Landscape Competitive Research – The major players in automated fingerprint identification system (afis) market are Gemalto NV, NEC Technologies India Private Limited, IDEMIA, DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH, SUPREMA., Fujitsu, Sonda ¸ HID Global, Papillon Systems, Wright Shore Technologies Pvt Ltd, AFIX Technologies and others

The automated fingerprint identification system (afis) market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 18.5% to reach USD 21.09 billion by 2028.

AFIS technology, such as the high level of security in commercial, private, and public sectors, helps minimize frauds and security breaches better than traditional methods such as passwords and tokens and increasing crime rate are some of the main market drivers of this market.

The research and analysis carried out in this Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) report assists clients to forecast investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product.

Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Market Segmentation-

The Market is segmented based on Component

Hardware

Software

Service

The Market is segmented based on Search Type

Tenprint to Tenprint Searches

Latent to Latent Searches

The Market is segmented based on Application

Government,Healthcare,Transportation,Defence & Security,Retail,Education,Hospitality,Consumer Electronics,Banking & Finance

Table Of Content-Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Market

Section 1 Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Definition

Section 2 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Major Player Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Market Segmentation (Type Level)

Section 7 Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Market Forecast 2019-2023

Section 8 Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Segmentation Type

Section 9 Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Segmentation Industry

Section 10 Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Cost Analysis

Section 11 Conclusion

Features mentioned in the report

Changing market dynamics of the industry
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
In-depth market segmentation
Competitive landscape

