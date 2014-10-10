2D Machine Vision Market Is Booming Globally with Vitronic GmBH, USS Vision, Omron Corporation,  Jadak, Omron, Microscan Systems,

13Dec - by sopan - 0 - In Business Industry Top News
The 2D Machine Vision Market report includes a range of inhibitors as well as driving forces of the market which are analysed in both qualitative and quantitative approach so that readers and users get precise information and insights about industry. Statistical data mentioned in the report is symbolized with the help of graphs which simplifies the understanding of facts and figures. The 2D Machine Vision Market report helps define commerce strategies to the businesses of small, medium as well as large size. The analysis and estimations conducted via this report help to get an idea about the product launches, future products, joint ventures, marketing strategy, developments, mergers and acquisitions and effect of the same on sales, marketing, promotions, revenue, import, export, and CAGR values. Few of the major competitors currently working in Global 2D machine vision Market  Report are Cognex Corporation, National Instruments Corporation,  ISRA Vision AG, Sick AG, Stemmer Imaging Ltd., Tordivel AS, Vitronic GmBH, USS Vision, Omron Corporation,  Jadak, Omron, Microscan Systems, Inc.,Balluff GmBH, Optronis GmBH, Simac Techniev AG And Others

Global 2D machine vision market is expected to reach USD 5,816.79 Million by 2025 and growing at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Get  Sample of Report at https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/global-2d-machine-vision-market-82869 

Key Drivers: Global 2D Machine Vision Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for global 2D machine vision market are increase in smartphone usage and increasing need for quality inspection in various industries are boosting the market growth.

Complexity in integrating 2D machine vision system is the factor that’s hampering the growth of the global 2D machine vision market

Key Points: Global 2D Machine Vision Market

Cognex Corporation is going to dominate the global 2D machine vision market followed by OMRON Corporation, National Instruments Corporation and SICK AG.

The component segment is dominating the global 2D-machine vision market.

Industry segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation: Global 2D Machine Vision Market

The market is further segmented into:

  • Component, Application, Platform, Industry

The global 2D machine vision market is segmented based on component into five notable segments;

  • lighting, lenses, image sensor, vision processing and communications

The global 2D machine vision market is segmented based on application into six notable segments;

  • inspection, location analysis, pattern recognition, gauging, identification, others

The inspection segment can further be sub segmented into

  • packaging, product, surface

The global 2D machine vision market is segmented based on industry into ten notable segments;

  • semiconductor & electronics, logistics, metal ,food, plastic, healthcare, automotive, printing , food, aerospace and defense industries.

The global 2D machine vision market is segmented based on platform into four notable segments;

  • pc-based, vision controllers, standalone vision systems, vision sensors image-based barcode readers. 

Grab Your Report at an Impressive 30% Discount! Please click Here at   https://www.researchformarkets.com/discount/global-2d-machine-vision-market-82869

Table Of Content: Global 2D Machine Vision Market

Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Global 2D Machine Vision Market Landscape

Part 04: Global 2D Machine Vision Market Sizing

Part 05: Global 2D Machine Vision Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysi

Competitive Analysis: Global 2D Machine Vision Market

Global 2D Machine Vision Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of 2D machine vision market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. 

Purchase this Report Here at https://www.researchformarkets.com/buy-now/global-2d-machine-vision-market-82869/one 

Customization of the Report: Global 2D Machine Vision Market report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with us ( alan.naidu@researchformarkets.com), we will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Know More Business Opportunities In Global 2D Machine Vision Market. Speak To Our Analyst And Gain Crucial Industry Insights That Will Help Your Business Expand

About Research for Markets:

Research for Markets indulges in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: alan.naidu@researchformarkets.com

 

 

, ,
Avatar
sopan