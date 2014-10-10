Global 2D machine vision market is expected to reach USD 5,816.79 Million by 2025 and growing at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Key Drivers: Global 2D Machine Vision Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for global 2D machine vision market are increase in smartphone usage and increasing need for quality inspection in various industries are boosting the market growth.

Complexity in integrating 2D machine vision system is the factor that’s hampering the growth of the global 2D machine vision market

Key Points: Global 2D Machine Vision Market

Cognex Corporation is going to dominate the global 2D machine vision market followed by OMRON Corporation, National Instruments Corporation and SICK AG.

The component segment is dominating the global 2D-machine vision market.

Industry segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation: Global 2D Machine Vision Market

The market is further segmented into:

Component, Application, Platform, Industry

The global 2D machine vision market is segmented based on component into five notable segments;

lighting, lenses, image sensor, vision processing and communications

The global 2D machine vision market is segmented based on application into six notable segments;

inspection, location analysis, pattern recognition, gauging, identification, others

The inspection segment can further be sub segmented into

packaging, product, surface

The global 2D machine vision market is segmented based on industry into ten notable segments;

semiconductor & electronics, logistics, metal ,food, plastic, healthcare, automotive, printing , food, aerospace and defense industries.

The global 2D machine vision market is segmented based on platform into four notable segments;

pc-based, vision controllers, standalone vision systems, vision sensors image-based barcode readers.

Table Of Content: Global 2D Machine Vision Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global 2D Machine Vision Market Landscape

Part 04: Global 2D Machine Vision Market Sizing

Part 05: Global 2D Machine Vision Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysi

Competitive Analysis: Global 2D Machine Vision Market

Global 2D Machine Vision Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of 2D machine vision market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

