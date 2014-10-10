Frozen Vegetables Market 2019-Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Top Players- The Kraft Heinz Company Cargill Ajinomoto Co., Inc JBS Europastry Flower Foods
The market analysis and insights included in the Frozen Vegetables market report presents key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is an essential source of guidance which provides right direction to the companies and individuals interested in the industry. To prosper in this competitive market place, businesses are highly benefited if they adopt innovative solutions such as this Frozen Vegetables market research report. This wide-ranging market research report acts as a backbone for the success of business in any sector. The market drivers and restraints have been explained in the report with the use of SWOT analysis.
Global frozen vegetables market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 40947.25 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.41% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for frozen foods and changing lifestyle of population is the major factor for the growth of this market.
Market Definition: Global Frozen Vegetables Market
Frozen vegetables are those vegetables whose temperature is maintained below the freezing point so that they can be used for transportation and storage purposes. Spinach, green peas, corn, green beans, spring onion etc. are some of the common frozen vegetables which can be found easily. These frozen vegetables have longer shelf life and can be mixed with other food types as well. Rising demand for packed and frozen food among population is fuelling the growth of this market.
Global Frozen Vegetables Market By Product (Asparagus, Broccoli, Green Peas, Mushrooms, Spinach, Corn, Green Beans, Carrots, Cauliflower, Bell Peppers, Spring Onion, Tomatoes, Onion, Others), End- User (Food Service Industry, Retail Customers), Distribution Channel (Discounters, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Retail, Others), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Drivers:
- Rising retail network worldwide is driving the market growth
- Increasing demand for frozen food among population is also driving the growth of this market
- Technological advancement and development in freezing technologies will also drive the market growth
- Easy availability of frozen vegetable will also contribute as a driver for this market
Market Restraints:
- Lack of freezing facilities in rural areas will restrain the market growth
- Rising concern among population about the nutritional content in frozen vegetables will also hamper the market growth
Top Key Players:
- General Mills
- ARYZTA
- The Kraft Heinz Company
- Cargill
- Ajinomoto Co., Inc
- JBS
- Europastry
- Flower Foods
- Iceland Foods
- Amy’s Kitchen
- Ardo
- Bonduelle
- Bellisio Foods
- Findus Group
- Goya Foods
Market Segmentations:
By Product
- Asparagus
- Broccoli
- Green Peas
- Mushrooms
- Spinach
- Corn
- Green Beans
- Carrots
- Cauliflower
- Bell Peppers
- Spring Onion
- Tomatoes
- Onion
- Others
By End- User
- Food Service Industry
- Retail Customers
By Distribution Channel
- Discounters
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Online Retail
- Retail
- Others
By Nature
- Organic
- Conventional
By Geography
North America
- US.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- K
- Italy
- Denmark
- Sweden
- Poland
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- New Zealand
- Vietnam
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Qatar
- Oman
- Kuwait
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitive Analysis:
Global frozen vegetables market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of frozen vegetables market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
