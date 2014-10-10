The market analysis and insights included in the Window Blinds market report presents key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is an essential source of guidance which provides right direction to the companies and individuals interested in the industry. To prosper in this competitive market place, businesses are highly benefited if they adopt innovative solutions such as this Window Blinds market research report. This wide-ranging market research report acts as a backbone for the success of business in any sector. The market drivers and restraints have been explained in the report with the use of SWOT analysis.

Global window blinds market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2446.26 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand of window blinds from various industries and rising popularity of smart homes among the mass population are the factor for the growth.

Global Window Blinds Market By Types (Roller Blinds, Panel Blinds, Pleated Blinds, Roman Blinds, Vertical Blinds, Wood Blinds, Faux Wood Blinds, Aluminium Blinds), Application (Commercial, Residential), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 ;

Market Definition: Global Window Blinds Market

Window blind or window shade is a type of a window covering which is majorly used to top the light from entering. These window blinds are mainly made of wood, plastics, fabrics and other materials and are available in different sizes. Roller blinds, roman blinds, wood blinds, aluminium blinds, and pleated blinds are some of the common type of the blinds. As the name suggests, there main function is to cover and uncover window.

Top Key Players:

Hunter Douglas,

Springs Window Fashions,

Hillarys,

CHING FENG HOME FASHIONS CO., LTD,

Aspect Blinds,

Aluvert Blinds,

Kresta,

AWB – Advanced Window Blinds,

NIEN MADE ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.,

NICHIBEI CO.,LTD.,

TACHIKAWA CORPORATION,

Graber,

Budget Blinds, LLC,

Elite Window Fashions,

Innovative Openings,

Canadian Blind Manufacturing Inc.,

Next Day Blinds Corporation,

3 Day Blinds LLC,

Yunlong Wood Co., Ltd.,

Domir Blinds Manufacturing Inc.,

TOSO COMPANY, LIMITED

Market Drivers:

Increasing dispensable income is driving the market

Growing demand for consumer goods will also propel the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development in the product will also accelerate the market growth

Affordable price of the window blinds is also contributing as a factor the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Less efficiency of blinds to maintain heat will restrain the market growth

Problem associated with the window blind slat to get damage will also restrict the market growth

Increasing need of cleaning the window blinds is also restraining the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, IKEA announced the launch of their new smart blinds Kadrilj and Fyrtur smart roller blinds which are equipped with batteries and also have remote control which will help them to raise and lower the blind. It can be controlled through Alexa, smartphones, Google assistant and other. This new blinds are available in different sizes from 80x195cm to 140x195cm

In July 2018, Hunter Douglas announced that they have acquired 70% of Akant. The main aim of the acquisition is to help the company to strengthen their position in the specialty retail segment of the Polish market. This will help the company to provide better services and solutions to their customers

Market Segmentations:

Global Window Blinds Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Application

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Types

Roller Blinds

Panel Blinds

Pleated Blinds

Roman Blinds

Vertical Blinds

Wood Blinds

Faux Wood Blinds

Aluminium Blinds

By Application

Commercial

Residential

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Window Blinds Market

Global window blinds market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of window blinds market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

